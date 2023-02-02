Friday racing tips: At The Races expert Tom Chilman picks out five horses to follow at Chepstow on Friday

At The Races expert Tom Chilman highlights five runners of note for racing at Chepstow on Friday, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm.

Crebilly

(1.30 - Download Vickers.Bet App EBF Novices' Hurdle)

Finished third in an Irish point and the £100,000 purchase only found two promising types too good once again in a bumper at Huntingdon last March.

That likeable debut in the green and gold was followed by a dominant performance in his first start over hurdles at Newcastle (two miles) in December, with the six-year-old scooting 21 lengths clear of the 11-runner maiden field.

The Soldier Of Fortune gelding then ran well over course and distance last month to chase home the Evan Williams-trained Libberty Hunter, giving that rival 7lb and eventually going down by just over a length following a bad mistake at the last.

The ground was certainly more testing that day too (officially soft, heavy in places), and it's likely a sounder surface will see Jonjo O'Neill's charge improve again here.

Image: Jonjo O'Neill sends eight runners to Chepstow on Friday

State Of Power

(2.30 - Vickers.Bet Independent Family Owned Bookmaker Novices' Hurdle)

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden have combined to land two of the last three renewals of this novice contest, and their lightly-raced six-year-old looks to hold every chance of enhancing that impressive record here.

The Westerner gelding was left to run out a 50-length winner on his second start between the flags in Ireland, having fallen on his first when looking booked for third behind subsequent Cheltenham winner Weveallbeencaught.

He went off a well-supported 2/1 joint-favourite on hurdling debut here in December. Handy, but a bit keen early on, State Of Power was still in contention jumping two out before appearing to be badly outpaced by the front two in the closing stages, eventually finishing a well-beaten third.

Given that was his first start over timber and how the race panned out, it's likely he will improve for the experience, with the extra four furlongs also expected to suit.

Super Survivor

(3.00 - Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Novices' Limited Handicap Chase)

Made a winning start at Doncaster last February, showing plenty of stamina to score by a little over three lengths, and ran well to finish a close second here over the same trip the following month under a winners' penalty.

The son of Shantou then made virtually all to win at Carlisle, again over an extended two-mile-and-three furlongs, on his final start of the season, before finishing a credible second behind the more experienced Fern Hill three furlongs further at Uttoxeter on chase debut, once again staying on late in the day.

Upped in trip when last seen over course and distance here in December, the seven-year-old looked to relish every yard, finishing strongly down the home straight, and a 5lb rise for that notable success could prove lenient.

Image: Chepstow hosts a top jumps card on Friday, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm

Lyrical Genius

(3.30 - Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase)

Won sole point start in Ireland as well as a Warwick bumper for his new yard, before narrowly scoring on hurdling debut over two-miles-and-five-furlongs at Doncaster back in November 2021.

That was the Milan gelding's last success, however, subsequently beaten 16, 56 and 40 lengths respectively in his next three starts over hurdles, with the latter coming in handicap company at Hexham on seasonal reappearance when well found in the betting.

Wind surgery and a switch to fences soon followed, and Charlie Longsdon's charge travelled well for a long way at Hereford before weakening inside the final half-mile.

Last time out at Doncaster though, the six-year-old looked a different proposition altogether when going down by the narrowest of margins, with the front two pulling some 30 lengths clear of the remainder, and he looks capable of backing up that performance under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Are U Wise To That

(4.05 Join Our Free Bet Club At Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle)

The O'Neill yard have prepared a strong team for this meeting and their Warwick bumper winner looks to be one of a number of good chances throughout the afternoon.

Prior to making the switch to Jackdaws Castle, the Walk In The Park gelding finished runner-up in an Irish point behind now-stablemate Inch House, due to run in the two-mile-and-seven-furlong novice hurdle (2.30) for the same connections earlier on the card.

The six-year-old then rather fell in at Uttoxeter in his first start over hurdles, with both his main market rivals unseating before the fourth flight, before putting in a few novicey jumps at Ayr in December when last seen, fading late to finish third.

An opening mark of 119 probably underestimates his ability though, and he can prove effective dropped back in trip if his jumping holds up.

Watch every race from Chepstow on Friday live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm.