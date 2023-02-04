Today on Sky Sports Racing: Summerghand and Sir Busker add star quality to Saturday action at Lingfield

Lingfield’s Listed action on Saturday – the Kachy Stakes and Tandridge Stakes – has attracted some star names, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 12.10pm.

2.26 Lingfield - Summerghand takes on Annaf among top 10 in Kachy

This year's BetUK Kachy Stakes (2.26) looks a super renewal as 10 head to post for the Listed contest, an All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier.

At the head of the field and setting the standard on all known form is David O'Meara's veteran sprinter Summerghand, the mount of Jason Watson.

The nine-year-old appeared to be back to his very best in the second half of last season, winning three valuable prizes, including Ayr Gold Cup and the Golden Rose - the latter over this course and distance.

Whether he is ready to roll for this is the main query and he comes up against an in-form and race-fit rival in Michael Appleby's rapidly improving four-year-old Annaf.

He is seeking a hat-trick of victories after impressing here and at Kempton last month.

Ryan Moore is an eye-catching booking on Charlie Fellowes' Vadream, who has not won since landing a Group Three prize way back in October 2021.

Image: Vadream (centre) wins The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes during the Autumn Racing Weekend at Ascot

3.01 Lingfield - Sir Busker, Tempus and Mums Tipple clash over one mile

The inaugural running of the Listed Spreadex Sports Tandridge Stakes (3.01) sees some classy horses head to post over the one-mile trip.

Sir Busker has been a cracking servant for his trainer William Knight and could head the betting under Ryan Moore. The seven-year-old makes his season debut dropped in trip and grade.

Image: Sir Busker (blue with white cap) wins the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot

Archie Watson sends another superstar seven-year-old to post as Tempus will line up under Luke Morris for the first time, with Hollie Doyle injured. Tempus had a hugely successful 2022 campaign and will hope to land a ninth career victory.

Manaafith is five from five on the all-weather surface and steps up in trip after scoring at Wolverhampton and Southwell in recent weeks.

Of those likely to be bigger prices, Mums Tipple is of significant interest for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey after winning a decent prize at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.

1.51 Lingfield - In-form Hello Zabeel returns for Fellowes and Moore

Ryan Moore and Charlie Fellowes team up with another interesting runner on the card in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (1.51).

Hello Zabeel is making a first start since October having signed off last season with a narrow victory at Southwell over the six furlongs.

Bezzas Lad is the other last-time-out winner in the field after taking a Class 6 handicap over this course and distance at the end of January.

