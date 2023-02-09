Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of meetings on excellent Thursday of action!

Sky Sports Racing is very much the place to be on Wednesday with three meetings including some quality action from Ffos Las with the Dan Skelton team in action.

2.33 Ffos Las - Heltenham attempts double for Skelton team

Dan Skelton's Heltenham got a deserved victory at Newcastle last time and will need to find that consistency again to land the Vickers.Bet Independent Family Owned Bookmaker Novices' Handicap Chase (2:33).

The six-year-old has not been out of the frame in his last six, although only last time was he able to finally break his maiden - a mark of 116 may not be insurmountable.

Icone D'Aubrelle looks particularly interesting on chase debut off the back of almost a year away, in the famous Grand National-winning Robert Waley Cohen colours.

2.50 Doncaster - Recent winners clash in Challenger qualifier

Docpickedme and Silver Flyer both won last time out and contest a good renewal of the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle (2:50).

Silver Flyer had been running very consistently for the Donald McCain team prior to winning at Doncaster and has Brian Hughes in the saddle again chasing a course double.

Nicky Henderson's Blue Stello is very unexposed on just a second run in a handicap, while Fergal O'Brien's Imperial Storm should get a faster surface here which will help his chances.

6.10 Newcastle - Hello Youmzain's half-brother makes debut

Evening all-weather action comes from Newcastle, with the talkSPORT Download The App Novice Stakes (6:10) looking a particularly hot race for the time of year.

Kevin Ryan hands Youm Jameel - half-brother to Hello Youmzain - a debut, but he will have to be fairly decent to defeat some good types on debut.

George Boughey's Razoni has placed on both starts to date, whilst Archie Watson runs United Force after a debut third at Southwell.

Watch Ffos Las, Doncaster and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday February 9.