Today on Sky Sports Racing: Welsh Champion Hurdle winner Effernock Fizz returns at Bangor

Effernock Fizz was a good winner of last year’s Welsh Champion Hurdle and returns to Wales in a bid for more success over fences at Bangor, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.50 Bangor - Effernock Fizz goes again in Wales

Trainer Cian Michael Collins enjoyed one of the biggest wins of his career to date last year with Effernock Fizz in the Welsh Champion Hurdle, and looks to land another pot in Wales on Friday.

She headlines five in the Matthias Moran EBF Mares' Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1:50), going for a first success over fences having finished second on four occasions.

A decent seventh behind a certain Graded performer Gaelic Warrior at the Dublin Racing Festival should've put her spot on and she will be tough to beat under Michael O'Sullivan.

Jedd O'Keeffe's Miah Grace won last time at Newcastle in December and should go well, whilst Nicky Henderson also runs Fable for the Owners Group team.

2.20 Bangor - Frost looks to take out North Wales National

Bryony Frost will be looking to land a decent pot with Eclair De Guye in what looks a competitive renewal of the £15,000 RPM North Wales National Handicap Chase (2:20).

Frost teams up with the Lucy Wadham-trained nine-year-old, who has already won three times over fences and was only narrowly beaten at Catterick.

No Cruise Yet heads up the potential opposition for Sam England having won three of his last four starts, whilst The Questioner is chasing a hat-trick for the Greenall and Guerreiro team.

1.40 Southwell - Stott takes big ride on Wee Fat Mac

Iain Jardine has booked leading all-weather rider Kevin Stott for the ride on last time out winner Wee Fat Mac in the Scu Fancies Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap (1:40).

The four-year-old bagged a third all-weather win at Wolverhampton last month and ought to go pretty well with Stott in the saddle.

Mehmo (Michael Appleby) has bagged two wins from his last three and must be noted for Alistair Rawlinson.

Watch all the action from Bangor and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 10 February.