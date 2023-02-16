Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion jockey Brian Hughes in Newcastle for five rides featuring Richmond Lake

Champion jockey Brian Hughes could be in for another productive afternoon as he heads to Newcastle for five rides on Thursday, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 1pm.

1.35 Newcastle - Richmond Lake takes on hat-trick hero Arthur's Quay

The feature contest at Gosforth Park, the quinnbet.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.35), comes early on the card and feature two particularly exciting novice chasers among a trio of runners.

Richmond Lake sports the famous Exors Of The Late Trevor Hemmings colours and seeks a second victory over fences for Donald McCain and Hughes.

The seven-year-old got off the mark at the second attempt at Wetherby last month and carries top weight from a mark of 134 here.

The JP McManus-owned Arthur's Quay is bidding for a four-timer, having taken his time to score over fences [13 starts to be precise] but could need a career-best to beat Richmond Lake.

Patrick Neville has been in fine form of late, landing a hat-trick at Catterick on Monday, and completes the field with Fusain.

Brian Hughes' rides at Newcastle on Thursday 1.35 - Richmond Lake (Donald McCain) 2.10 - Royal Mogul (Donald McCain) 2.45 - Lake Takapuna (James Ewart) 3.20 - Fiadh (Chris Grant) 3.55 - Flying Verse (David Dennis)

3.20 Newcastle - Three last-time winners meet in competitive contest

A quarter of the 12-runner field for the quinnbet.com Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.20) were victorious on their last start, with Philip Kirby's Lone Star impressive up at Ayr.

She is also a course winner from Boxing Day's card, but that was over her favoured two-and-a-half-miles and now steps up in trip to just shy of three miles.

There are no stamina concerns for Rose Dobbin's Aazza after her 20-length victory at Doncaster last month, while 10-year-old On We Go is a consistent performer for Gillian Boanas.

Likable grey Atomic Angel seemed to relish the extremely testing conditions at Catterick last month before finishing a valiant fourth here at the end of January.

2.45 Newcastle - Hughes back on board old favourite

At the grand age of 12, Lake Takapuna proved he still had plenty left in his tank when scoring at Ayr at the start of the month under Hughes.

He gets back on board James Ewart's veteran as they take on nine rivals in the quinnbet.com Handicap Chase (2.45).

Whodini is a chase debutant for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero. The lightly-raced six-year-old has yet to get his head in front in two bumpers and two starts over hurdles but showed enough promise to be of interest.

Sue Smith's Treshnish is a course and distance winner from back in December 2018 and ran well in his first three starts this season before a couple of disappointing efforts the last twice.

