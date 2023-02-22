Today on Sky Sports Racing: Old favourites clash at Doncaster in Veterans' Chase

Some of these old-timers might be past their best but they still look set to throw up an excellent race at Doncaster in the Virgin Bet Veterans' Handicap Chase on Wednesday.

3.00 Doncaster - Fidux bids to defy top weight for King team

The Virgin Bet Veterans' Handicap Chase (3:00) has a whole host of runners who look like they have been given their best chance for some time to land a victory at Doncaster.

Fidux will attempt to shoulder top weight for the Alan King and Tom Cannon combo, although will surely need to improve on some recent disappointing runs.

The Kings Writ is the one who comes into this with decent form for Kayley Woollacott, having won and finished second on last two starts.

2.25 Doncaster - 14-year-old Kansas City Chief back for more

If veterans are your thing, Doncaster is the place to be with Kansas City Chief going again at the age of 14 in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Hurdle (2:25).

Oliver Sherwood's charge will again head the weights under regular rider Victoria Malzard, having ran consistently without success of late.

Several of these have poor form of late, but not Midnightreflection who was second last time, while former Gordon Elliott horse Column Of Fire makes his debut for John Groucott.

3.20 Newcastle - Quality sprint handicap at Gosforth Park

The BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap (3:20) is the feature at Newcastle, with May Sonic expected to be popular for the Charlie Hills team having won last time at Southwell.

Seven rivals line up in opposition, including Linda Perratt's Pockley who has enjoyed a particularly consistent run of late.

Venturous will be the top weight for David and Nicola Barron who looks for a sixth success at Gosforth Park.

Watch Newcastle and Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday February 22.