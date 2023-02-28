Today on Sky Sports Racing: Scott Dixon's Rose King bidding to remain unbeaten at Southwell

Rose King looked like a fairly smart sprinter at Southwell on debut and will look to remain unbeaten at the same venue this evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 Southwell - Dixon sprinter set for another win?

Scott Dixon has trained plenty of good sprinters in his time and will be hoping his Tasleet gelding Rose King follows a similar path, having won at Southwell on debut.

He goes in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Restricted Novice Stakes (5:30) and drops down a furlong to the minimum distance, having won over six furlongs last time.

Sugar Hill Babe is the likeliest rival, having remarkably finished second on last five starts for the Lisa Williamson team - Cam Hardie takes the ride.

6.30 Southwell - Johnston team send French Invasion

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (6:30) could be at the mercy of Charlie Johnston's French Invasion, who has a chance to make it three from three and remain unbeaten on handicap debut.

The three-year-old colt - lining up in the Munir & Souede colours - will have to defy joint top-weight under Jack Mitchell, alongside Mighty River (James Tate) who has been in excellent form.

William Haggas' Ramensky also lines up in this hot handicap, having won easily with first time blinkers earlier this month - the son of Cracksman rates a definite danger.

7.00 Southwell - Murphy takes plum ride on Alexander James

Oisin Murphy has been in good form since returning to the saddle and could continue that run on top weight Alexander James in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (7:00).

Mick Appleby's charge drops significantly in grade from a Class 2 heat last time and faces some in-form rivals in Chief's Will, Plastic Paddy and Local Bay.

Candy Warhol will also need considering on handicap debut for the aforementioned Scott Dixon team.

Watch Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, 28 February.