Today on Sky Sports Racing: Cooper's Cross and Does He Know star in Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster on Saturday

Sky Sports Racing viewers are in for a real treat on a busy Saturday with a top class Grimthorpe at Doncaster and a competitive Spring Cup from Lingfield.

3.15 Doncaster - Does He Know out to defy huge weight in Grimthorpe

Sky Bet Chase winner Cooper's Cross heads a field of eight for the feature Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (3.15) as he returns in search of more Doncaster success.

Stuart and Sam Coltherd have enjoyed a great season and look to hold a strong chance as the eight-year-old steps up in distance off a 5lb higher mark.

Kim Bailey's Does He Know tops the weights under David Bass. A Grade Two winner over fences, he will hope to build on his recent third to Zanza at Newbury from a lofty weight of 12st.

Last year's winner Undersupervision, for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies, has struggled in his last couple of starts but runs off the same mark as last season.

Sandown winner Castle Robin is another to note for Charlie Longsdon and Brian Hughes, while former Scilly Isles star Sporting John needs a return to form to be in the mix.

3.06 Lingfield - Super seven contest Spring Cup

The 2023 talkSPORT Spring Cup Stakes (3.06) looks like a wide-open heat with seven horses doing battle for the Listed prize - an All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier.

William Haggas' Alpha Capture will shoulder a penalty for winning the Rockingham at York in October and Richard Kingscote takes the ride with blinkers added.

Shouldvebeenaring is one of two runners for the Richard Hannon team. He finished ahead of Alpha Capture at Southwell when last seen in January and bids for a fifth career success from just nine starts.

Stablemate Minnetonka showed some useful form as a two-year-old and steps up to seven furlongs on her return under David Probert.

James Tate's pair New Definition (Tom Queally) and Iconic Moment (Rossa Ryan) also feature, while Candle Of Hope represents the colours of His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort. Tenjin (John Ryan) completes the field.

1.30 Doncaster - Calico can star after giving Jonbon a fright

Those who have backed Jonbon to win this year's Arkle will be keen watchers of the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Festival Money Back Handicap Chase (1.30) at Doncaster as Calico reappears for the first time having given Nicky Henderson's star a good scare at Warwick last time.

Dan Skelton's eight-year-old is back into calmer waters now, in terms of the level of opposition, taking on five rivals on Town Moor.

Top weight Pay The Piper proved to be plenty smart enough when winning the Scottish Champion Chase at Musselburgh last month but now shoulders a 6lb rise.

Meanwhile, dual course and distance winner Xcitations is also to be feared for Pam Sly and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Watch every race from Doncaster, Lingfield and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, March 4.