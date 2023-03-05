Today on Sky Sports Racing: Harry Derham and Fergal O'Brien on show at Ffos Las

Fergal O’Brien and Harry Derham both send runners to Ffos Las on an excellent Sunday card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.55 Ffos Las - Derham hoping to continue good run

Beyond Redemption has been one of young trainer Harry Derham's success stories in his career to date and could go in again in the feature DragonBet Backing Welsh Sport Handicap Chase (3:55).

He will have to shoulder top weight under Paul O'Brien after an impressive success at Wincanton back in January, and faces an interesting Venetia Williams contender in Eceparti.

Robert Bevis trains Unblinking who was a winner last time, whilst Get Prepared has ran plenty of big races for the Ben Pauling team of late.

4.30 Ffos Las - Fergal chasing four-timer

Fergal O'Brien's Accidental Legend bids for a fourth successive victory in the DragonBet Online And On-Course Handicap Hurdle (4:30) under Paddy Brennan on just his eighth start.

Of the opposition in the 13-runner field, Moorland Rambler looks unexposed and won last time at Exeter so will need considering alongside William Ewart for the in-form Christian Williams team.

Jonjo O'Neill's Copper Cove is another to note, with Jonjo Jr in the plate.

3.20 Ffos Las - Pair of last time winners clash

Kingcormac and Lazy Sunday both won last time out so it'll take a decent performance to beat them pair in the DragonBet Backing Welsh Sport Novices' Handicap Chase (3:20).

Richard Mitford-Slade's Lazy Sunday arrives seeking a hat-trick having won at Exeter and Lingfield, whilst Kingcormac was able to break his maiden at Hereford - he gets the services of Harry Cobden.

Of the others, Magnificent Ben is possibly one to note although he was a beaten favourite last time and is yet to win in 11 attempts.

Watch Ffos Las live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday March 5.