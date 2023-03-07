Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Lingfield in focus on busy Tuesday of action

There are two top meetings to get stuck into on a busy Tuesday on Sky Sports Racing, plus racing from France and greyhound action at Perry Barr and Sheffield.

Southwell 7.00 - Justcallmepete & Zip headline 14 in open handicap

The seven-furlong Spreadex Sports Get 50 In Bonuses Handicap (7.00) headlines proceedings at Southwell as 14 go to post looking well matched on paper.

The top two in the market are Zip and Justcallmepete who reoppose just 12 days after finishing first and second, respectively, over course and distance.

Richard Fahey's Zip dictated the fractions from the front on that occasion and had enough up his sleeve to hold off a fast-finishing rival.

Title-chasing Kevin Stott links up with George Boughey to ride the returning Phantasy Mac, last seen winning over a mile at Kempton at the end of October.

Stott's championship challenger Danny Muscutt gets aboard top weight Street Kid for Kevin Philippart De Foy as they drop down in grade after being a beaten favourite at Lingfield in January.

Lingfield 4.00 - Recent winner Lihou faces Gannon Glory

With cold weather and some snow forecast this week, Lingfield has put on a bonus six-race card on the all-weather surface.

The Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (4.00) has attracted seven runners for what looks a very competitive heat.

Dave Evans' stalwart Lihou is taking on some equally hardened all-weather sprinters but will be fancied to score again after running out a cosy winner over course and distance 12 days ago.

Gannon Glory is unexposed compared to most of the field with gelded son of Cotai Glory making his 10th start having finished second at Newcastle four days ago.

Vespasian, for Simon and Ed Crisford, seeks a first win over the minimum trip having looked promising at Southwell two starts back.

