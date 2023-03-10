Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting youngsters headline Friday Wolves card

William Haggas sends another potentially smart youngster to Wolverhampton on a decent card despite the fixture only being announced earlier this week.

3.20 Wolverhampton - Last time out winners clash

The Spreadex Sports £300 Spead Betting Handicap (3:20) looks particularly open with some last time out winners going head-to-head in a decent heat for the grade.

Athmad won earlier this week for the Ruth Carr team and will be expected to run well again, alongside Dream Harder and Quick Change who returns from over 250 days off.

Brains was behind Unforgotten who runs in the Lincoln Trial on Saturday and this looks a marked step down in grade here.

2.10 Wolverhampton - High Ovation expected to break maiden

High Ovation put in a highly promising effort when fourth at Kempton on debut and the William Haggas team will be expecting him to break his maiden in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Maiden Stakes (2:10).

The son of Harry Angel will have Danny Muscutt in the saddle and takes on the consistent but frustrating Erosion Risk, who has finished second on his last five starts for the David Evans team.

Dark Angel colt Nahwand will also be expected to improve on three-year-old bow for Kevin Ryan.

1.40 Wolverhampton - Sprint handicap looks tough to solve

Dapper Man was rated as high as 89 and could get a deserved success in a tricky Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (1:40).

The consistent Toplight has already won over course and distance so is definitely worth noting for the Tony Carroll team alongside Bankrupt who placed last time.

Autumn Flight (Phil McEntee) is another that looks to be running into some form, although will have to shoulder top weight.

