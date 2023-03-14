Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield, Newcastle and Southwell star on busy Tuesday of action

It’s a busy three-card Tuesday this week on Sky Sports Racing, featuring two evening all-weather meetings to get stuck into from Newcastle and Southwell.

3.50 Sedgefield - Four last-time winners meet in feature

Dovetailing nicely with the afternoon action at the Cheltenham Festival, Sedgefield's seven-race card is headlined by a competitive-looking In Memory Of Ian Vickers Handicap Chase (3.50).

The eight-runner field has no less than four last-time winners including Tim Easterby's Court At Slip, who is two from four over fences after a career-best effort at Newcastle last month.

Sam England's Sir Apollo was well held behind Court At Slip on Boxing Day but bolted up over course and distance 19 days ago and is up 11lb for that win.

Onestepatatime will seek a hat-trick for John Wainwright and Sean Quinlan after back-to-back victories over this trip, while the Nick Kent-trainer Who's In The Box saw off the reopposing Aire Valley Lad at Carlisle when last seen.

Top weight Hold The Note was third at the Cheltenham Festival on this corresponding day three years ago but needs to improve on a disappointing effort at Kelso last month.

5.40 Newcastle - Dubai Jeanius seeks super six-timer

Michael Herrington's Dubai Jeanius has been in remarkable form this year, winning five starts in a row at his favourite track Southwell and makes a rare detour to Gosforth Park in search of six in a row in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (5.40).

Having had no issue with the two-mile trip last time under Tom Eaves, who keeps the ride, the in-form five-year-old is stepped back to a mile-and-a-half, while also trying class four company for the first time.

Fellow recent winners Muzaffar and top weight Legendary Day are classy opposition, with the former starting in handicaps off a mark of 78 having got off the mark at Southwell last month.

Legendary Day scored over course and distance in January before a more recent effort over hurdles, finishing six lengths back in third.

Star apprentice Billy Loughnane heads to Newcastle for three rides on the card, beginning in this contest with Brasca for his dad Mark.

Image: There is evening all-weather action to enjoy from Newcastle and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

7.00 Southwell - Unbeaten Rose King takes on 11 in wide-open feature

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (7.00) looks an absolute cracker with a 12-runner field packed with recent winners and progressive sorts.

Kevin Ryan's Dream For Gold shoulders top weight having got off the mark at the fifth attempt on February 10 when making a first start on the all-weather surface.

It was a similar story for Jer Batt over this course and distance last month, scoring on his first run for David Barron, having moved over from Ireland.

Local trainer Scott Dixon will be hoping Rose King can make it three from three at the track as he starts life in handicaps off a mark of 75.

