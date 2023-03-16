Today on Sky Sports Racing: Marathon contenders star as Hexham's jumps season gets under way on Thursday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Hexham for the first time this year on Thursday, where there are strong fields galore, plus Southwell hosts a competitive all-weather card.

3.50 Hexham - Camp Belan tops Russell pair in Marathon feature

With four miles to travel and the ground likely to be testing, the feature Bk Racing Hexham Marathon Handicap Chase (3.50) at Hexham is going to be a hard slog.

Eight runners have assembled, including the Lucinda Russell-trained pair of Prince Dundee and Camp Belan.

Russell has a sound record in the contest, with two winners and a second from seven runners since 2016 and regular rider Derek Fox has chosen seven-year-old Camp Belan, who sports first-time cheekpieces.

Runner-up in the 2022 renewal, Morozov Cocktail for the Tim Easterby team is among the opposition.

Nicky Richards' Glittering Love was narrowly denied over three miles and two furlongs on heavy ground at Kelso over Christmas and could go well under Sean Quinlan.

3.10 Hexham - Vandemere handed good opportunity to get off the mark

Having bumped into a useful hurdler in Snake Roll on his debut at Newcastle in December, John Quinn's Vandemere makes a second start under rules in the Malcolm Hopkinson Memorial Maiden Hurdle (3.10).

The former point-to-point winner, who once finished five lengths behind Grade One winner Sporting John on his debut in that sphere, overcame a 1,367-day lay-off to finish second last time out and looks to have an excellent opportunity here.

Among his nine rivals Richards' Fly By Milan looks the most interesting, while the drop in trip for the keen-going Shadows In The Sky could see him run a better race.

6.40 Southwell - Winners Ferrous and Yorkshire penalised in Novice

There is a small but select field for the feature at Southwell, the BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Novice Stakes (6.40).

The seven-runner line-up includes two penalised winners - Ferrous and Yorkshire.

The former goes for new trainer Jack Channon, who recently took over from father Mick, bidding to continue a very promising start to his career.

Having filled the runner-up spots on their most recent starts, the William Haggas-trained High Ovation and Richard Hughes' Sharp Power receive 7lb from their rivals and head the opposition.

Thursday March 16.