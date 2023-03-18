Midlands Grand National: Major Dundee takes £150,000 Uttoxeter feature for Rex Dingle and Alan King

Major Dundee stayed on gamely to defeat Tile Tapper and claim the £150,000 Boulton Group Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter for Rex Dingle and Alan King.

In the late Trevor Hemmings colours that saw Grand National glory with Many Clouds, Ballabriggs and Synchronised, it was Uttoxeter's season highlight that was won this time with a thoroughly professional performance from Major Dundee.

They got the better of Tile Tapper for Sean Bowen and Chris Honour, who were staying on well towards the line but ultimately went down by three lengths at the line.

Alan King also trained the third home with 25/1 shot Notachance, who led until the third-last fence, with favourite Guetapan Collonges finishing fourth for Jonjo O'Neill Jr in the JP McManus silks.

Willie Mullins was unable to add another big pot after his Cheltenham Gold Cup success with Galopin Des Champs yesterday, with Danny Mullins pulling up Captain Kangaroo with a circuit to run.

Image: Major Dundee and Rex Dingle in the Midlands Grand National

Speaking after the race, winning jockey Rex Dingle said: "He made my job very easy. When we went out on the final circuit, I was very confident he would run a nice race unless we had a mishap.

"We got a smooth run round, jumped brilliant - I think he missed one and I'm very grateful to have the chance to ride in these colours for Mr King and the Hemmings family.

"He got into a great rhythm and made my life very easy. He's won on soft or heavy so I was happy with the ground."

Improving Trelawne shines for Bailey and Bass

Earlier on the card, Trelawne and David Bass jumped brilliant to take the £50,000 Perfect Payroll Provider Optimum Pay Handicap Hurdle for traienr Kim Bailey.

It was a typically power-packed ride from Bass who kicked around the final turn on the novice, who was having just his fourth run over hurdles taking on some experienced rivals.

Image: Trelawne and David Bass make an error at the last at Uttoxeter

And although the fancied Lord Snootie and Jack Tudor came out of the back to chase the winner home, he wasn't for stopping despite a final-hurdle mistake and Bass was able ease down close home in the testing Staffordshire ground.

Favourite Collectors Item was back in third for Jonjo O'Neill Jr and Sr, with Stellar Magic back in fourth for Philip Hobbs.