Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sublime Heights stars among six races at Plumpton plus Listed action from Chantilly

There are six top jumps races to enjoy from Plumpton on Tuesday, plus Listed action on the Flat over at Chantilly, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 12.45pm.

3.35 Plumpton - Lawes' star seeks new heights with track hat-trick

Plumpton has quickly become a very happy hunting ground for Toby Lawes' Sublime Heights having got off the mark here at the end of October before scoring a further twice over this course and distance this year.

Even with an 8lb rise now to cope with, aided by the booking of useful 5lb claimer Caoilin Quinn, the seven-year-old should prove hard to beat in the feature LWC Signature Handicap Chase (3.35).

Innisfree Lad will be the best opposition Sublime Heights has had to deal with in recent starts and the 11-year-old continues to show a strong appetite for these staying contests, finishing a good second over nearly four miles at Wetherby two weeks ago.

Eureka Creek, meanwhile, is still largely unexposed on just her fourth chase start, but has disappointed in two efforts since making a winning debut over fences at Uttoxeter. Emma Lavelle will be banking on a step up in trip bringing out some improvement.

Harry Whittington's Old Painless and the Seamus Mullins-trained Tommie Beau complete the five-runner field.

2.25 Plumpton - For Langy faces four in search of first win

The Sussex card may be low on numbers but does not lack for competition and the weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap Chase (2.25) is no different.

Philip Hobbs' For Langy has yet to get a win on his record but has been running to a consistent level and it may be that, with just four to beat, the team have found the perfect opportunity.

Seamus Mullins' En Coeur received one of the rides of the season to win over course and distance at the start of the year but has disappointed in two runs since.

Robert Walford's Flagrant Delitiep is without a win this season and drops in class sporting first-time blinkers in search of a return to winning ways.

Veterans Paddy's Poem (Nick Gifford) and Generous Day (Henry Oliver) complete the line-up.

Image: En Coeur is a Plumpton favourite with four wins in 12 starts

3.10 Chantilly - Boughey's Proverb takes French trip in search of four-timer

The Brits are yet to win the Listed Prix Ronde de Nuit (3.10) but look to hold a strong chance this year as George Boughey sends the talented Proverb back across the channel in search of a four-timer.

The three-year-old son of Harry Angel won the Listed Criterium de Vitesse at ParisLongchamp when last seen in October and concedes a penalty as a result.

Boughey told Sky Sports Racing on Monday: "He's done well over the winter. We bought him as a breeze-up in France and he was a very weak horse and he's just done nothing but improve all last year.

"He hasn't necessarily grown much but he's a much stronger model this time and he's certainly fit enough to start. It's a long year and he will step forward from whatever he does but he goes there in as good a form as I'd like to have him."

Among his opposition in the five-and-a-half furlong contest is stablemate Perdika who returns from a spell in Dubai with some strong form to her name.

Boughey added: "I hope dropping her back to sprint trips should help her. It was very wet when she ran very well at Meydan which was a bit of a surprise and I think that's why we are going to chance her on slower ground than I think she possibly wants."

Tom Clover runs the useful Rogue Lightning for a first start since September.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Plumpton and Chantilly live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, March 21.