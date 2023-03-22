Wednesday racing tips: Five horses to follow at Ffos Las on Sky Sports Racing featuring Nicky Henderson's Progressive

At The Races expert Tom Chilman picks out five runners worthy of note at Ffos Las on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

HOUI CHERIE

Download The Vickers.Bet App Mares' 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle (2.05)

The market could well prove informative for this mares' maiden, with newcomers Cooleenymore and in particular Heneryetta Bay both worth keeping an eye on in the betting, but it's hard to get away from Venetia Williams' representative following two encouraging runner-up efforts earlier this campaign.

The first came at Hereford back in November when she made notable late progress from a long way back, eventually finishing best of the rest behind a useful yardstick in the Dan Skelton-trained Vicki Vale.

That promising run resulted in the six-year-old being sent off a warm favourite at Leicester the following month, but she struggled to see out her race on the better ground that day and was once again left to chase home a Skelton inmate.

The forecast heavy conditions here should be much more to her liking, however, and she can put her previous hurdling experience to good use.

Image: Houi Cherie (left) ridden by Charlie Deutsch at Ascot

GALANTE DE ROMAY

Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.bet Everyday Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase (2.40)

Lightly raced since finishing a promising fifth in a mares' bumper back in December 2021, Kim Bailey's grey has always looked the type to improve for a fence and now gets her first crack at chasing in what looks a winnable novice handicap confined to her own sex.

The daughter of Lord Du Sud ran well on her seasonal reappearance here in November, travelling well until the pace increased over an inadequate two-mile trip before eventually claiming third late in the day.

Clearly in good order and keen to make the most of soft underfoot conditions, connections turned her out three weeks later for a conditional jockeys' handicap over nearly a mile further at Bangor-on-Dee, where she struggled to ever really be competitive under 6lb-claimer Kai Lenihan.

Returning from a 116-day break, the seven-year-old should be suited by the drop back to this intermediate trip and remains an interesting proposition at this level, especially in first-time cheekpieces.

Image: Robbie Dunne gets aboard Galante De Romay at Ffos Las

FAWSLEY SPIRIT

Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Novices' Handicap Chase (3.15)

Ben Pauling's charge unseated here on his first start over fences back in November 2018 - during a somewhat disappointing and soon to be curtailed novice chase campaign - but a return to larger obstacles at Market Rasen last November saw a much-improved effort, albeit still a disappointing result.

Having drawn five lengths clear after the final fence, the 10-year-old idled badly and edged to his left on the run-in before being caught in the shadow of the post.

The Stowaway gelding's jumping then let him down at Taunton next time out but his last run in an amateur jockeys' handicap at Plumpton was full of promise, leading three out before being outstayed by a well-handicapped winner in Sublime Heights.

The third that day, Tommie Beau, then reversed that form off revised weights at the same track on Tuesday afternoon, so you'd have to think the selection has every chance of going close in this off a 1lb lower mark.

PROGRESSIVE

Vickers.bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.50)

A former winner both on the Flat and over hurdles for Nicky Henderson, the daughter of Nathaniel struck at the third time of asking for her new yard when staying on strongest in a small-field mares' handicap hurdle at Kempton last month, beating a subsequent winner in Sashenka by a comfortable nine lengths at the line.

Turned out quickly at Wetherby just five days later to avoid a penalty, the six-year-old was only narrowly denied in the final strides over a more searching trip, and now returns back to the minimum distance to take on a pair of lower-rated mares from Neil Mulholland's yard.

The likely testing conditions shouldn't pose too much of a question, given the selection has won on heavy in the past, and the hope is the returning Cillin Leonard will be able to dictate the race from the front, while also taking a useful 5lb off her back.

PRIME PRETENDER

Vickers.bet Handicap Chase (4.25)

Evan Williams' consistent novice has been well tried this season and the eight-year-old could finally see his efforts rewarded off a career-low chase mark of 96.

Despite being winless in 15 starts under Rules for connections, the Great Pretender gelding has run some mighty races in defeat, recording six runner-up and three third-place finishes in the process.

Three of those placed efforts have also come at Ffos Las, with the latest two over course and distance and in similar conditions as those likely to be faced here, and although his latest run at the track in January resulted in a somewhat disappointing fourth, the third that day has since won a Class 4 handicap at Doncaster to at least give the form some substance.

Given the likely lack of pace, regular partner Adam Wedge should be able to give his mount enough time to warm to the task before making their challenge closer to home.

