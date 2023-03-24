Hereford and Newcastle feature on full Friday of action starring Credo for Anthony Honeyball on Sky Sports Racing

There are over six hours of live racing to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this Friday, with jumping from Hereford, followed by evening all-weather action at Newcastle.

3.20 Hereford - Honeyball's Credo a fascinating contender back over hurdles

Anthony Honeyball's Credo has established herself as a hugely consistent and talented staying chaser this season, but makes an interesting switch back to hurdles to top the weights for the BresBet Rewards Loyalty Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.20).

She is yet to finish out of the first two over the larger obstacles, adding a second victory over three miles at Warwick last month under regular rider Rex Dingle.

Martha Brae will bid to end a frustrating run of seconds for Dan Skelton and has been nudged up 2lb, but is another consistent performer who should give Credo a good run for her money.

Jane Williams' Aimee De Sivola will sport first-time cheekpieces as she seeks to get back to winning ways for the first time since April 2021.

Santa Clarita (Tom Symonds) and Fine By Her (Julian Smith) complete the line-up.

Image: Runners take the final bend at Hereford

2.50 Hereford - Ludlow winner Kestrel Valley takes on Paseo

A strong field of 12 have gathered for the Follow BresBet On Twitter Novices' Handicap Chase (2.50), headed by the Venetia Williams-trained Paseo.

The seven-year-old looks like wanting the ground to be on the good side and should be able to go well fresh, having last won at Ludlow in November after a break.

Kerry Lee's Kestrel Valley is the only last-time-out winner in the line-up having landed a bit of a gamble at Ludlow at the start of the month.

She beat the Bill Turner-trained Born At Midnight on that occasion, with the front two pulling well clear of the rest. Ben Ffrench-Davis comes in for the ride now claiming a valuable 7lb.

Image: Paseo in action with jockey Harry Bannister at Southwell

7.45 Newcastle - Mighty Power back at favourite track

There are 12 runners heading to post for a competitive renewal of the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (7.45), starring Mighty Power for Stella Barclay and Callum Shepherd.

The five-year-old was victorious here over six furlongs at the start of the month and now steps up to seven furlongs.

Ron O has been successful over the mile at Newcastle twice this season and remains on a career-high mark of 77.

Gobi Sunset's winless record stretches back to April 2021, when he scored over course and distance, but has run well on a number of occasions this year and could be a danger down another 1lb.

