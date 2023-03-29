Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual action from Lingfield and Newcastle this afternoon!

There’s something for everyone on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon with flat action at Lingfield as well as some excellent jumping at Newcastle.

3.20 Lingfield - Trio of last time out winners clash

The feature Spreadex Sports Get £50 In Bonuses Handicap (3:20) looks tough to call, with three of the runners having gone in last time.

That includes Stuart Williams' Wyvern who remains on the upgrade after a recent course and distance victory - he's only been raised 2lb and ought to go well.

The same applies to Ruth Carr's Swiss Ace, who has been given stall 1 and has already won this month on the all-weather at Newcastle, whilst Artician may need to improve under Luke Morris after winning a class 5 heat at Kempton last time.

3.00 Newcastle - Adrimel looks to get back on track

The quinnbet.com Handicap Hurdle (3:00) looks a standout on the Newcastle card, with Tom Lacey sending Grade Two winner Adrimel up to Gosforth Park.

He's disappointed of late and is on something of a revival mission for Stan Sheppard, taking on the likes of Miah Grace (Jedd O'Keeffe) and It's Good To Laugh (Jennie Candlish).

Donny Boy has also been running well of late and was second in an excellent class 2 event at Kelso earlier this month.

1.35 Lingfield - Watson, Ferguson and Williams contest hot handicap

Archie Watson has a particularly good record with handicap debutants and A Taste Of Honey could add to that strike rate in the Talksport Powered By Fans Handicap (1:35).

He won a course and distance novice last September, but will have to go some to defeat top-weight Engelbert who runs for James Ferguson and the Owners Group team.

Engelbert impressed here just under two weeks ago and looks to have a leading chance alongside Stuart Williams' Mister X who has a superb all-weather record.

Watch all the action from Lingfield and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, 29 March.