Today on Sky Sports Racing: Harry Fry star Monjules faces six in search for Fontwell hat-trick on Tuesday

Tuesday is another busy day on Sky Sports Racing with jumping at Fontwell followed by all-weather action from Southwell, all live from 2pm.

3.30 Fontwell - Gardener the danger to hat-trick seeker Monjules

Harry Fry's Monjules is a horse in fine form and the five-year-old arrives seeking a course and distance hat-trick in the Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle (3.30) for trainer Harry Fry.

Still only five-years-old and making just a fourth start for the Fry team, Monjules has a 6lb rise to deal with but has 5lb claimer Ben Bromley on board.

The main market danger appears to be the Alex Hales-trained Gardener under Kielan Woods. The lightly-raced seven-year-old should appreciate the forecast testing conditions having won on heavy ground at Leicester over Christmas.

Dr Richard Newland's Astromachia has some useful form in the book including beating a subsequent winner in Rambo T at Uttoxeter in January.

Top weight Red Windsor put in a good effort behind a stablemate when last seen here in February but the handicapper looks to have taken no chances in allotting him an opening mark of 121.

Image: Gardener (pink) in action during the Black Mountain Botanicals Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Hereford

6.00 Southwell - Group One form on show in hot novice contest

Trainer James Ferguson felt Zoology was good enough to try his hand in the Group One Middle Park at Newmarket in September, just 11 days after impressing with victory on debut at Yarmouth.

Having finishing seventh at HQ, the son of Zoustar was put away for his three-year-old campaign and reappears in the Its Time To Turn To Talksport Novice Stakes (6.00) over seven furlongs.

In-form Oisin Murphy is back in the Qatar Racing colours for one of his four rides on the card.

There are powerful owners galore among the 11-runner field including Juddmonte's debutant Covey, a son of Frankel (John and Thady Gosden), and the Derby-winning colours of Saeed Suhail with the Andrew Balding-trained Elwasme.

Image: Oisin Murphy will be back in the Qatar Racing colours on Zoology at Southwell

7.00 Southwell - Host of unexposed three-year-olds meet

Some seasoned handicappers meet unexposed handicap debutants in a clash of generations for what is a highly intriguing Talksport Download The App Fillies' Handicap (7.00).

Top jockeys Murphy and William Buick are both in action with the latter on Charlie Appleby's Mountain Song, runner-up on all three starts since January.

Murphy rides Ed Walker's fast-improving Scenic, who was last seen chasing home the exciting Wigmore Street at Kempton in December.

Top weight Vindobala is a very consistent performer on the all-weather, but refused to race at Newcastle on March 15 and now seems to have questions to answer.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Fontwell and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, April 4.