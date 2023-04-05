Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kevin Stott heads to Wolverhampton for four rides as he chases All-Weather Championships title

With Finals Day fast approaching, it is all eyes on the all-weather at Wolverhampton on Wednesday where title-chasing Kevin Stott features.

3.00 Wolverhampton - Totnes & Rossmore Nation contest competitive handicap

The Talksport Powered By Fans Handicap (3.00) looks seriously competitive with several progressive three-year-olds in action.

Andrew Balding's Totnes is a half-sister to useful all-weather performer Chichester and arrives having won a novice event over course and distance last month.

Rossmore Nation has registered two wins from five starts since joining Mick Appleby and will hope to follow up his recent course success from this 6lb higher mark under David Egan.

Tim Easterby's Seagrave Fox holds strong claims having won twice on the all-weather in his last three starts.

Pearl Eye got off the mark at the fourth attempt as a juvenile over this course and distance and is worth a market check as he returns from 190 days off the track.

4.10 Wolverhampton - Star Sound should have more to offer

Trainer Kevin Ryan will be hopeful he has found a good opportunity for promising filly Star Sound to get off the mark in the Spreadex Sports Live UK Racing Streaming Restricted Maiden Stakes (4.10).

The daughter of Zoustar ran twice as a two-year-old, finishing runner-up on debut before a credible third in a strong novice stakes back at Newcastle in October.

Ray Vonn makes his debut for trainer Ben Brookhouse having failed to win in five starts for Gay Kelleway. Rated 70, he sets a fair standard along with Sir Mark Todd's Native Beach.

Stott looks to have an outside chance on Robyn Brisland's Lunario but gets his afternoon underway with a good booking on George Boughey's Razoni in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Handicap (3.35).

Image: Stott and Danny Muscutt are battling it out to be All-Weather top jockey

5.15 Wolverhampton ­- Stott booked on O'Brien's Elham Valley

A trappy field of seven gather for the Scu Selects Expert Tips By Betuk Handicap (5.15) over a mile-and-a-half.

Stott has an intriguing booking here on Elham Valley for top jumps trainer Fergal O'Brien, who appears to be giving his experience handicap hurdler a pipe-opener before another summer campaign over obstacles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danny Muscutt talks about his marathon training whilst leading the All-Weather Jockey Championships.

From a mark of 67 - five below his last winning mark on the flat - the experienced six-year-old could be dangerous.

Derek Shaw's Cedar Cage is back down in trip having scored over a-mile-and-three-quarters here last month.

Stott's book of rides is completed Sarah Hollinshead's hat-trick seeker Snooze Lane in the finale, the Betuk Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (5.45).

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, April 5.