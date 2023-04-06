Today on Sky Sports Racing: Belbek runs in Deauville Guineas trial with action from Hereford and Southwell also on Thursday

There is plenty of variety live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, with Group race action from Deauville, jumps racing at Hereford and an All-Weather Flat card from Southwell.

2.00 Deauville - Lagardere hero Belbek contests Guineas trial

Andre Fabre's Belbek heads a field of five for the Group Three Prix Djebel (2.00) over seven furlongs. The son of Showcasing ran out a narrow winner of the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day and will be a warm order on his three-year-old debut.

The dangers are headed by Breizh Sky who won his first two starts last season before contesting Group company, including a close third in behind Belbek at ParisLongchamp.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Kubrick impressed when winning twice at two but ended the campaign on a sour note when beaten favourite in the Group One Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

The Deauville card also features the Group Three Prix Imprudence (3.10), over seven furlongs, with Beginnings, a winner at Dundalk in November, representing Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, while William Buick takes the mount on Christophe Ferland's unbeaten Next Episode.

Alice Haynes sends over Lady Bullet, who renews rivalry with Shalromy after going down by a neck to Ferland's other runner at the track last time.

There is also Listed action over six furlongs in the Prix Cor de Chasse (4.20) with two British raiders in the shape of Richard Hughes' Kimngrace and the Kevin Ryan-trained Lullaby Bay.

1.50 Hereford - In-form Gold Clermont faces Prince Des Finchaux

The opening Cazoo Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase (1.50) over 3m 1f at Hereford features some in-form rivals among a field of six.

Andy Irvine's Gold Clermont has enjoyed the switch to fences, winning his last two starts at Plumpton, and bids for the hat-trick under Caoilin Quinn.

Prince Des Finchaux is yet to win under rules but has finished runner-up three times, including on his last start on heavy ground at Fontwell. The six-year-old should relish conditions and makes his fencing bow under Shane Quinlan.

Jockey Denis O'Regan travels to Hereford for two rides - I Giorni in the 3.00 and From This Moment in the 4.10 - as he attempts to become the first jockey to have ridden winners at every Irish and British jumps track.

6.00 Southwell - Well-bred Sweet William tops strong novice field

The Scu Selects Expert Tips By BetUk Novice Stakes (6.00) over 1m 3f features some regally-bred types among a field of seven.

John and Thady Gosden's Sweet William is a half-brother to 2021 St Leger and Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane and bids to get off the mark at the third attempt. The four-year-old is a son of Sea The Stars but has been gelded since finishing runner-up in both starts last season. Robert Havlin takes the ride.

Saint George represents Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy and sports the silks of Qatar Racing. As a three-year-old he will bid to capitalise on the generous weight allowance on his second start of the season as he steps up a furlong in trip.

Allo Al Khawaneej makes his debut for Owen Burrows and leading AW rider Danny Muscutt, who also has five other rides on the card as he bids to secure the All-Weather Championship jockeys' title.

