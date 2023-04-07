Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday, with Lingfield and Bath also live

Newcastle stages All-Weather Finals Day on Good Friday, while the All-Weather Vase fixture takes place at Lingfield and there are plenty of runners as Bath kick off their season with their richest-ever raceday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Newcastle - Forest Of Dean, Harrovian and Freescape headline Easter Classic

The BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes (3.00) over 1m 2f is the feature of All-Weather Finals Day and has attracted a quality field of six.

John and Thady Gosden hold a strong hand as Forest Of Dean and Harrovian head the market. The former put up an impressive display to claim a fast-track qualifier at Newcastle in January before suffering defeat in the Group Three Winter Derby. James Doyle, who rode the seven-year-old to finish third in 2021, takes over in the saddle. Harrovian finished ahead of his stablemate in the Lingfield contest but is without a win since September 2021.

David Marnane's Freescape drops in class having been highly tried in Dubai over the winter. The Irish trainer told Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday: "We discussed this last June. We made sure we targeted this race coming back from Dubai for him.

"He's progressed since the end of last year. He's no spring chicken, obviously, he's eight years of age, but he's at a career-high mark of 109 and he's more than entitled to be there. The step up to a mile and a quarter and the bend will be a big help to him."

4.10 Newcastle - Progressive pair Manaafith and Queen Aminatu clash

The talkSport All-Weather Fillies' And Mares' Championships Conditions Stakes (4.10) features a clash between two progressive four-year-olds.

Roger Varian's Manaafith has won her last three starts and is now 6-6 on the all-weather. She will be making her course debut under Jim Crowley and drops back to seven furlongs having been impressive when winning the one-mile Tandridge Stakes at Lingfield in February.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Roger Varian is hoping Manaafith can add to her impressive all-weather record with victory on Finals Day at Newcastle

William Haggas' Queen Aminatu ended last season on a high, winning the Fleur de Lys Stakes at Lingfield before ending her three-year-old campaign with victory at Deauville. She returns from a 128-day break for her trainer, who last claimed this race in 2018 with Diagnostic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Cieren Fallon is expecting Newcastle's stiff track to suit William Haggas' exciting filly Queen Aminatu

Hodd's Girl, trained in Ireland by Adrian McGuinness and the mount of Oisin Murphy, is third in the betting after finishing fifth behind Berkshire Shadow in the Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton last time.

4.45 Newcastle - Annaf and Vadream top 11 runners in Sprint

A strong renewal of the Betuk All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes (4.45) over six furlongs sees in-form Annaf top a field of 11. Michael Appleby's four-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful winter, winning three times including taking the Listed Kacy Stakes on his last start. Given a short break since then, he will break from stall six with James Doyle in the plate.

"He's in tremendous form and just keeps going from strength to strength. He's not the biggest of horses but is tough as nails," Appleby said.

Vadream makes a quick reappearance having ran away with the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday. With Kieran Shoemark booked to ride Diligent Harry, Hollie Doyle will take the ride from stall two.

Diligent Harry demonstrated his liking for this course and distance when winning here in February, but will need to bounce back from a tame display in France last time.

Harry's Bar, another representing McGuinness and Murphy and third in the Lady Wulfruna last time, and Mums Tipple, a winner at Chelmsford for Richard Hannon last month, are others with each-way claims.

Watch all the action from Newcastle, Bath and Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday April 7.