All-Weather Finals Day on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle tips from Simon Mapletoft

Simon Mapletoft previews every race on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Newcastle

1.15 talkSPORT Listed Burradon Stakes (1m)

One of several course winners, Qipco 2000 Guineas entry ARABIAN STORM, a son of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen, made a big impression in winning a seven-furlong novice at Gosforth Park last month. Andrew Balding's colt quickened up smartly off a steady pace and is bred to appreciate at least a mile. Oisin Murphy's mount is ideally berthed in stall eight and gets my vote.

1.50 talkSPORT All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Conditions Stakes (6f)

Julie Camacho's SHAQUILLE has not been seen in public since winning a Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton in early December but the trainer's husband and assistant Steve Brown confirms him in great fettle ahead of this eagerly-awaited re-appearance. Shaquille moved well in a racecourse gallop on the Tapeta last week and can show himself to be significantly better than his rating of 94.

Shaquille did not have to be asked a serious question to win over six furlongs around that sharper track at Dunstall Park and proved he has the stamina for this stiffer test when winning a novice at York over seven furlongs on debut. Nicely drawn in stall seven, he has enough progress in his locker to claim this crown.

2.25 BetUK All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes (2m1/2f)

Second in the St Leger in 2020, Balding's BERKSHIRE ROCCO has the class to win this at the possible expense of reigning champion Earlofthecotswolds. The six-year-old beat him convincingly in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Southwell in the new year and again in another qualifier at Kempton Park a month later when he found only Australia-bound Earl of Tyrone too good.

In fairness, Berkshire Rocco did well to get within a couple of lengths of the winner on that turning track after being held up off a slow pace and will appreciate the stamina test up the long straight at Newcastle with Murphy, who won a Listed race on him at Ascot in 2020, back on board.

3.00 BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes (1m2f)

This is a disappointing renewal of the most valuable race of the day, largely due to the best middle-distance horses seeking even bigger prizes in the Middle East. With question marks hanging over John and Thady Gosden's market leaders Forest Of Dean and Harrovian, I'm taking a chance with Irish raider FREESCAPE.

David Marnane's flashy chestnut did not enjoy as productive a campaign in Dubai this winter as he did the previous year, when he finished a close fourth to Lord Glitters in the Group Two Singspiel Stakes, but he represents some value on the strength of his all-weather form.

Top rated off a mark of 109, he came within an ace of winning a Listed race over a similar trip at Dundalk back in September before defying 10st 4lb in a handicap there at the end of the year. Oisin Orr knows him well and the eight-year-old has what it takes to grind out a stronger finish than his better-fancied rivals.

3.35 Spreadex All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes (1m)

Ireland's San Andreas failed by an agonising nose to beat My Oberon in last year's Mile Final and returns in top form after dominating a one-mile conditions race at Dundalk. Joseph O'Brien's runner has an impressive record on synthetics (five from 18) and is right in the mix again on ratings with James Doyle an eye-catching booking.

However, BERKSHIRE SHADOW was undeniably impressive in returning from a winter break to lower the colours of Group One winner Angel Bleu in the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last month - a Fast-Track Qualifier for this Final. He has high-class form at a mile (beaten less than two lengths in last summer's St James's Palace Stakes) and looks to have thrived since being gelded.

4.10 talkSPORT All-Weather Fillies' And Mares' Championships Conditions Stakes (7f)

It's interesting that William Haggas has kept QUEEN AMINATU in training and she could prove the value choice in what looks a two-horse race. The daughter of Muhaarar qualified for this by taking the Listed Fleur De Lys Stakes over a mile at Lingfield back in October and took her record on synthetics to four in a row in another Listed race in France at the end of November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Cieren Fallon is expecting Newcastle's stiff track to suit William Haggas' exciting filly Queen Aminatu on All-Weather Finals Day on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing

She will not mind the drop back to seven furlongs on this stiff track and can maintain her trainer's good record in this race at the expense of the admirable Manaafith, who remarkably bids for her seventh straight win on the all-weather before being retired to the breeding shed.

4.45 BetUK All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes (6f)

ANNAF​ (nap) is confirmed by champion trainer Mick Appleby to be in "great form" ahead of what looks the most competitive Final on the card, though it's puzzling to figure out where the early pace will come from. His record is impressive to say the least, having returned with a handicap win at Lingfield and a conditions success at Kempton before swooping to claim the Listed Kachy Stakes over six furlongs in February.

Considered a potential Group One horse by his bullish handler, Annaf is also proven at Newcastle where he won twice in novice grade before finishing second in the Group Three Chipchase last summer and is, perhaps crucially, tactically versatile. Rossa Ryan, who has struck up such a productive partnership with the colt, has been claimed to ride for Ralph Beckett at Lingfield so James Doyle steps in.

I take the son of Muhaarar to confirm Kachy Stakes form with Diligent Harry​, who tested his own credentials for this straight six furlongs with a handicap win before a luckless run in a Listed race in France when his saddle slipped at the business end of the race. He's turned over a new leaf since being gelded and will not go down without a fight.

Watch all the action from Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Good Friday.