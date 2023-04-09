Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton the Easter Sunday highlight

Plumpton is very much the place to be on Easter Sunday with the £50,000 BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle an outstanding feature.

4:15 Plumpton: Betfair Hurdle winner returns for Gordon team

It could be one for the sponsor in the £50k feature BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle (4:15) as Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque tops the 11 in the headline race on an excellent Plumpton card.

The seven-year-old was subsequently well beaten in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but returns in calmer waters here with the aid of Caolin Quinn's 5lb claim.

Blueking D'oroux landed a competitive Ascot handicap hurdle last week at 50/1 for Paul Nicholls - he certainly will not be that big a price here with Angus Cheleda keeping the ride.

Welsh Champion Hurdle winner Effernock Fizz and Betfair Hurdle third Teddy Blue also feature in what ought to be an ultra-tight heat.

Image: Truckers Lodge bids for victory at Ffos Las

3:25 Ffos Las: Classy Truckers Lodge takes in West Wales National

The 3As Leisure "West Wales National" Handicap Chase (3:25) features plenty of classy veterans, none more so than 2020 Midlands Grand National winner Truckers Lodge for the Paul Nicholls team.

He has enjoyed some good runs in the Welsh National at Chepstow so this could be a slight step down in grade and he can go well here.

The other Midlands National winner in Time To Get Up runs here for JP McManus, Jonjo O'Neill and Kevin Brogan.

4.00 ParisLongchamp: Al Hakeem the one to beat in Group Two

The Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt (4:00) will not be heading to Skalleti this year, with the two-time winner pulled out of the race due to the ground.

That could open up the door for Jean-Claude Rouget's Al Hakeem who was fourth in the Arc when last seen and will be tough to beat.

Group One winner Iresine could put it up to the likely favourite, as well as Haya Zark who has race fitness on his side.

Watch every race from Ffos Las, Plumpton and ParisLongchamp on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday April 9.