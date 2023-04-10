Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow and Plumpton headline excellent Bank Holiday Monday action

Quality handicap action at Chepstow alongside the £50,000 Sussex Champion Chase at Plumpton headlines a terrific Bank Holiday Monday on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Chepstow - Classy Angels Breath back for more

After a mammoth absence of over 1100 days, Angels Breath makes his second run back from that layoff in the feature Ogi Real Fibre Broadband For Wales Handicap Chase (3:10).

The nine-year-old was pulled up in Grade Two company when last seen but this is a significant drop in grade and will be doing more than making up the numbers.

Both Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls have intriguing runners, in particularly the former who runs Éclair D'Ainay - he won just 12 days ago at Market Rasen over hurdles and ought to be primed for this.

4.08 Plumpton - Sussex Champion Chase set up for cracker

Only seven runners line up for the £50,000 BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Chase (4:08) but there's plenty of interesting high-quality handicappers who take up the entry.

Gary Moore tends to do well at this venue and sends out Black Gerry with son Jamie in the saddle, having won just last Sunday at Ascot.

Paul Nicholls runs Flic Ou Voyou who could well relish this slight drop in class, while Joe Tizzard's War Lord is also in calmer waters here and can go close.

3.28 Wolverhampton - Bell could land another decent handicap

Just four rivals for Michael Bell's Odin Owns You All in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (3:28) who landed a first career victory at Southwell in February and makes handicap debut.

Tamaluk makes his handicap debut for the Owen Burrows team off what could be a generous mark of 73, although will need to improve on some poor turf runs last Autumn.

Richard Hannon's Roman Spring finished behind subsequent winner He's A Monster and is definitely worth a second look.

Watch every race from Chepstow, Plumpton and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday April 10.