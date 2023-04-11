 Skip to content

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting trio set to clash in Wolverhampton maiden on Tuesday evening

Ralph Beckett sends Mr Buster to Wolverhampton for a competitive maiden at 6:30pm; he'll take on Tajawal, who has looked like he should improve for the Simon and Ed Crisford team; Alice Haynes chases a hat-trick with She's Centimental

Tuesday 11 April 2023 07:03, UK

Ralph Beckett
Image: Ralph Beckett lines up an intriguing debutant at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

A decent evening card at Dunstall Park looks set to be headlined by some very intriguing colts clashing in a maiden, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Beaufort bids for third victory

George Scott runs Margaret Beaufort in this At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (5:30) and looks to have a leading chance when compared to her rivals' form of late.

She has won two of three starts in handicap company and now gets the services of champion all-weather jockey Daniel Muscutt in the saddle.

Assuming she handles the step up in trip, she will take a world of beating, with David Simcock's Secret Contact probably the likeliest danger.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Beckett sends Mr Buster to tight maiden

Three of the runners in this Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Stakes (6:30) have filled the runner-up spot, so it ought to be a pretty competitive heat.

Ralph Beckett's Mr Buster was only third after finishing second on debut, while Tajawal for the Crisford team was second in December at Kempton and will surely go close.

Another to note has to be Wonder Legend, who was also second last time and has the red-hot combo of Muscutt and James Ferguson to count upon.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Haynes hoping for hat-trick

This looks the toughest task yet for Alice Haynes' all-weather sensation She's Centimental in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (7:30).

A mark of 77 looks steep enough for two novice victories and she will have more on her plate on handicap debut.

That's due to competition such as Clive Cox's Pierce lining up on handicap debut while Ollie Sangster bids for a first victory as a trainer with Cruise.

Watch Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 11 April.

