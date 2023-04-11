Bravemansgame cleared to run in Aintree Bowl by BHA; Paul Nicholls: 'He's in great condition'

Bravemansgame has been cleared to run in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase at Aintree on Thursday.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up was previously owned in partnership by John Dance and Bryan Drew, but the latter is now listed as the sole owner of the eight-year-old.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a prominent sponsor within racing, but that firm is one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was last week ordered to cease trading by the Financial Conduct Authority due to "serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light".

A spokesperson for the British Horseracing Authority said: "The BHA can confirm that Bravemansgame will be able to take his place in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase having been declared in the sole ownership of Mr Bryan Drew.

Image: Bravemansgame and owner Bryan Drew after his win in the King George

"We continue to liaise with Mr Dance and relevant authorities regarding the FCA's ongoing investigation."

Nicholls: He's in great condition

Trainer Paul Nicholls told Sky Sports Racing on Monday that Bravemansgame has "recovered quickly" from his exertions at Cheltenham, where he chased home Galopin Des Champs, and has benefitted from the additional week between the Festival and the Grand National meeting this year.

Nicholls said: "It's an extra week which is a massive help to training the horses because just that one week extra has made a big difference to them. We were able to give them a quiet week after Cheltenham rather than having to carry on with them.

Image: Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame jump the last together in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

"In the past you used to know he [Bravemansgame] had had a really hard race, but he seems to have come out of it really well. He's certainly lost no weight and he's in great condition.

"Scott (Marshall) who rides him every day is very pleased with him and we're ready to run again. That applies to all of them, but to be honest, until you run them you never really know.

"In the Gold Cup he gave everything. But he was very fit and he recovered quickly and he has only had three runs this season. It's not like he's had loads of runs, so we're very hopeful."

One of Nicholls' charges who will not be heading to Aintree is Stay Away Fay, who is set to run at Punchestown instead.

The six-year-old has the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle over three miles on his agenda after winning the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham at odds of 20/1.

Image: Stay Away Fay and Harry Cobden jump the last on their way to victory at Cheltenham

The Ditcheat handler added: "I thought he'd run really well [at Cheltenham]. He probably should have won at Doncaster, he was an improving young horse and we were hopeful of a good run. I'm not sure we thought we'd win, but we thought we'd run very well.

"Chris Giles (co-owner) is away for Aintree unfortunately and it just gives him two extra weeks. I think the track will suit him quite nicely - Aintree could be sharp enough for him really because he's loads of stamina."