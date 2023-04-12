Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action with eight races at Southwell on Wednesday afternoon

Southwell stages a decent jumps meeting on Wednesday afternoon with eight races (2.00 to 5.40) at the Nottinghamshire track, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.00 Southwell - Lounge Lizard and Tommie Beau top nine runners

The Cazoo Handicap Chase (2.00) over three miles has an open look to it with a quality field of nine assembled.

Seamus Mullins' Tommie Beau was successful at Plumpton on his last start - easing home five lengths clear of Sublime Heights - and has been raised 5lb for that effort.

Henry Daly's Lounge Lizard recorded his first victory over fences at Wetherby on his previous start, keeping on strongly to defeat Betty Baloo by nine lengths under Sam Twiston-Davies, who keeps the ride. The six-year-old was wearing first-time blinkers on that occasion and the headgear is retained.

Meanwhile, top-weight Arizona Cardinal, whose last two outings have been at Class 3 level, will sport a first-time tongue-tie for Stuart Edmunds and Ciaran Gethings. Kayf Hernando, who represents Dan and Harry Skelton, has been off the track since December waiting for the better ground.

2.30 Southwell - Thelasthighking heads three runners in feature

A small but select field of three will line up for the feature Jigsaw Sports Branding Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.30) over two miles.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' seven-year-old Thelasthighking got off the mark over fences at Wincanton last month, jumping well to easily see off Galop De Chasse, and is likely to head the betting from his 6lb higher mark, with Jordan Nailor taking the ride.

Since Day One was due to top the weights but Donald McCain's charge has now been declared a non-runner.

Harry's Fry's In Excelsis Deo drops in trip having disappointed at Chepstow last month when third behind Jetoile over an extended 2m 3f, while Quid Pro Quo, who has been pulled up on his last two runs over longer trips since returning from a break in February, completes the field for the Skelton team. These two are both owned by JP McManus.

4.05 Southwell - Recent winners Shelikesthelights and Superstylin clash

A pair of in-form rivals clash in the Join Southwell Golf Course Novices' Handicap Hurdle (4.05) over two miles.

Superstylin justified market confidence when winning emphatically at Market Rasen last time, going clear on the run-in to defeat Starvoski by 14 lengths, and represents Suzy Smith and Micheal Nolan.

Fergal O'Brien's Shelikesthelights is a lightly-raced mare who got off the mark with a battling success over hurdles at Doncaster when last seen in March and Paddy Brennan takes the ride on her handicap debut.

Dom Perry, trained by Hughie Morrison and ridden by Daryl Jacob, disappointed when sent off favourite at Ludlow last time, while top-weight Groom De Cotte is yet to win over obstacles but has run with credit in several placed efforts this season.

