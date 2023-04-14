Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Sedgefield and a Southwell evening Flat fixture feature on Friday

Afternoon jumps action from Sedgefield and a Southwell evening Flat fixture feature live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, with Road Warrior seeking a fourth success at the former course.

2.45 Sedgefield - Three-time course winner Road Warrior tops nine

Course-lover Road Warrior is back for more in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap Chase (2.45) following a routine victory at Newcastle on March 18 - beating Gold Emery by 12 lengths - and the Rebecca Menzies-trained nine-year-old, who will be ridden again by Ross Chapman, looks well set to notch a fourth course success in the 2m 5f contest.

Despite that comfortable win, he is only penalised 7lb here and remains below a career-high mark of 121.

Some in-form rivals are in opposition among the nine-runner field, with recent-winner Mister Bells one of two for trainer Micky Hammond. The nine-year-old reacted well to re-applied cheekpieces at Market Rasen when keeping on strongly to beat Pileup on March 12 and they are retained here from just a 4lb higher mark.

Mac Suibhne is Hammond's other runner, while the consistent Fulgurix, third behind Gallic Geordie at Wetherby last time, represents Dr Richard Newland and Charlie Hammond.

6.30 Southwell - Quartet of unexposed fillies contest trappy handicap

The feature Follow At The Races On Twitter EBF Fillies' Handicap (6.30) over a mile sees a host of unexposed horses looking to get their three-year-old season kickstarted, facing off against their elders.

Peter Fahey's Irish raider My Minervina looks an interesting runner off top weight under Jamie Spencer. The five-year-old mare has been off for 168 days after switching from Jessica Harrington's stable but was in excellent form in Ireland before that and is a rare GB Flat runner for the stable.

It will not be easy for her, though, as she is rated inferior to three-year-old rivals Balalaika and Inanna and may face a stiff task conceding weight to both.

The former, trained by Menzies and ridden by Paul Hanagan, won on the all-weather at Newcastle in September before finishing down the field in a Listed contest at Newbury, while Sean Woods' Inanna failed to make the frame in three runs after winning on her debut at Haydock last May.

Mystic Pearl, a winner at Thirsk in September, and Gareeb, who is making her handicap debut, complete the field for the powerful William Haggas and Charlie Johnston stables respectively.

8.00 Southwell - Watson's Mojeyrr sets standard in maiden

The second division of the At The Races App Expert Tips Maiden Stakes (8.00) appears the deeper of the two divisions as Archie Watson's Mojeyrr looks to build on a promising debut under Hollie Doyle. The son of Profitable made a fine start at Kempton on March 29, catching the eye at the finish from a midfield position when third behind Alpha Zulu, and sets the form standard here.

Victors Dream (Marco Botti), Stormy Denise (James Ferguson) and Poppaea (Charles Hills) all look open to improvement after introductory runs on debut.

The Ferguson-trained filly is certainly one likely to step forward on her Chelmsford bow, when she was a running-on fifth behind Creme De Cacao, with the yard in excellent form and having a 60 per cent strike-rate (6-10) in the last fortnight.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch all the action from Sedgefield and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday April 14.