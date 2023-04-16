Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unbeaten colt starts Classic campaign in Paris for Jean-Claude Rouget

The classy Rajapour returns with Classic credentials on the line in the Group Three Prix de Fontainebleau at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Rajapour is back for Rouget team

Two unbeaten colts for heavyweight French trainers go head-to-head in the feature Prix de Fontainebleau (2:50) at ParisLongchamp.

Andre Fabre runs Maniac who is sure to improve for the time off and Jean-Claude Rouget sends Rajapour, who won on three occasions as a two-year-old.

That included an October success in the Listed Prix Isonomy at Deauville which is arguably the best form in the book.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Boussac heroine back for 1000 Guineas prep

The Group Three Prix de la Grotte (3:25) looks to have a top field of nine with Christopher Head's Prix Marcel Boussac winner Blue Rose Cen looks to stamp her French 1000 Guineas credentials.

In opposition, Andre Fabre's Algolia is two-from-two and scored at Saint-Cloud last month so race fitness ought to be no problem.

Autumn Starlight is also worth noting for the Stephane Wattel team, having won a Listed race last time and will have Christophe Soumillon in the saddle.

1:33 ParisLongchamp - O'Brien to strike with Londoner?

Another Aidan O'Brien contender lines up in the Group Three Prix Noailles (1:33), with Londoner having won last time at Dundalk.

Christophe Soumillon takes the ride and faces off against Frankel colt Flight Leader for the Andre Fabre team.

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev is onboard that progressive three-year-old - he ought to be suited by this distance having won over nine furlongs back in October.

Watch all the French action from ParisLongchamp on Sunday 16 April on Sky Sports Racing.