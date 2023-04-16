Grand National: Trainer Sandy Thomson blames 'ignorant' protesters as BHA review Hill Sixteen's death

Trainer Sandy Thomson has blamed 'ignorant' animal rights protesters for the fatal fall of Hill Sixteen in yesterday's Grand National.

The race was delayed by 15 minutes at Aintree after several protesters attempted to enter the racecourse itself and fix themselves to fences and railing.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Sunday that a total of 118 people were arrested on April 15. Those arrested included men and women aged between 18 and 66 on suspicion on a number of offences including conspiracy to cause public nuisance, obstructing highways and possession of controlled drugs.

Of those arrested, 65 were taken into custody and are being processed and will be bailed.

The protests caused a delay to the race, which was won by Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox.

Image: Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National

Hill Sixteen - trained by Thomson - suffered a fatal fall at the first fence, with the Scottish handler describing the horse as "hyper" due to the protests, leading to the horse falling for the first time in his career.

"It's not good," Thomson told the Racing Post. "He got absolutely hyper and we washed him off. They haven't a bloody clue what they're doing.

"He just hasn't taken off at the first fence; he's got so bloody hyper because of the carry on.

"Unfortunately, it's a statistic we're all trying to avoid. He's jumped round here twice and never had a bother. I don't know when he last fell.

Image: Derek Fox and Corach Rambler won the delayed race

"I know how ignorant these people are and they haven't a bloody clue. They just cause more problems than they ever solve."

Hill Sixteen was the third racehorse to die during the Grand National meeting, following the death of Dark Raven after racing earlier on Saturday afternoon and Envoye Special who died on Thursday, during the first day of the three-day festival.

Roly Owers, the chief executive of charity World Horse Welfare, said in a statement: "Yesterday was a very sad day.

"From Aintree to television screens across the world, this year's meet was difficult to watch. The loss of Envoye Special, Dark Raven and Hill Sixteen is heart-breaking and we offer our condolences to their connections who we know will be devastated.

"Whilst it is true that accidents can happen anywhere - and the risks can never be removed altogether - jump racing poses specific risks that it has a responsibility to relentlessly reduce wherever possible.

"It is clear to us that despite the changes made by Aintree and racing to date, much more needs to be done."

Hill Sixteen had completed on both runs over the National fences previously, including when second in the 2021 Becher Chase.

Two further horses involved in the Grand National, Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman, were taken onto the horse ambulance with updates expected today.

Dickon White, north west regional director for the Jockey Club said: "Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.

"Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman were assessed on course by veterinary teams. Both horses walked onto the horse ambulance for further assessment in the stables. Further updates will be provided in due course."

More than 40 of the animal rights activists who attempted to gain entry to the Aintree Racecourse track and delayed

the start of the Grand National have been de-arrested, the campaign group Animal Rising said.

BHA condemns protesters at Grand National

British Horseracing Authority chief executive Julie Harrington "robustly condemned" the protests which delayed the start of the Grand National, while announcing a "painstaking" analysis will take place in an attempt to understand what caused three horse fatalities during the Aintree festival.

Harrington said: "Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries this week. No one will be more affected by this news than the trainers, owners and stable staff who have provided these horses with first-class care and attention throughout their lives.

"The BHA and Aintree racecourse will now analyse the races in painstaking detail, as is the case every year, to build on our existing data and help us understand what caused these incidents.

"British racing works tirelessly to improve the sport's safety record and reduce avoidable risk. Every incident is reviewed by the BHA alongside the racecourse and other bodies. As a sport, we have for years shown great determination and commitment to improve welfare standards by taking measured scientific, evidence-based, regulatory and education-based steps.

"It is for this reason that the fatal injury rate in the sport has reduced by over a third in the last 20 years, to 0.2 per cent of runners."

Reflecting on the protestors on the course, Harrington added: "We respect the right of anyone to hold views about our sport but we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a handful of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring.

"Those involved in British racing are rightly proud of our sport and the role it plays in providing an unparalleled quality of life for horses bred for racing. Love and respect for horses is at the heart of everything we do.

"The Grand National is and always will be an iconic sporting event and the actions of a small number of people will do nothing to diminish its huge and enduring international appeal."

'Taking action to protect animals is more important than business as usual'

Merseyside Police arrested 118 people on Saturday after scores of activists climbed fences, with at least two fixing themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices, according to Animal Rising.

Animal Rising spokesperson Nathan McGovern said in a statement on Sunday: "The actions taken at Aintree yesterday aimed to prevent harm from coming to horses in the Grand National, with Hill Sixteen sadly falling in the race itself - a death that would have been prevented if the race had not been run.

"Supporters of Animal Rising do not take the risk of arrest lightly, but taking action to protect animals and nature is more important than upholding business as usual.

"This is just the start of many peaceful actions to really create a national conversation about our fractured connection with animals and our natural world this summer, whether they result in arrests or not."

In a statement, Peta UK said notorious fences such as the Chair, Becher's Brook and the Canal Turn cause "horrific and often fatal injuries" almost every year.

"Every time horses are forced to jump over these excessively high obstacles, it puts tremendous pressure on their slender front legs and they risk broken legs, necks and backs," it added.

"Even those who make it off the track alive are likely to suffer. Thousands of horses - including 'spent' thoroughbreds and those who don't 'make the grade' - are discarded like used betting slips every year."

Student Sarah McCaffrey, who was one of those disrupting the track said: "I know everyone coming to Aintree to view the races today would say they love the horses; however, the suffering experienced by them should shock us all.

"That's why I've decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives."