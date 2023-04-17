Today on Sky Sports Racing: Marshman returns for French Group 3 assignment at Chantilly

Karl Burke and Donnacha O’Brien both bid for Group success in France with runners in the Group Three Prix Sigy at Chantilly, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2:00 Chantilly - Marshaman and Wodao travel to France

The Group Three Prix Sigy (2:00) is the feature heat on an excellent Monday card from Chantilly and it looks something of a Commonwealth Cup trial for Royal Ascot.

Karl Burke runs Marshman who was last seen finishing fifth at Group One level last season in the Middle Park and looks the one to beat if improving again this season.

Donnacha O'Brien's Wodao was seen just nine days ago in the Listed Cork Stakes finishing second behind Tenebrism and that race fitness could prove crucial.

3:10 Windsor - Hot prospects make debut

Windsor makes a welcome return and they can boast a very hot renewal of the Download The At The Races App Novice Stakes (3:10).

Only seven runners line up but they are a classy bunch, headlined by Apolo, a three-year-old Kingman colt, who makes debut for the John & Thady Gosden team having cost 625,000gns as a yearling.

Another to note has to be Sir Michael Stoute's Liable who is a Frankel colt and a full brother to 2019 Prix de Sandringham winner Obligate - definitely a race worth watching.

3.45 Windsor - Crimson Sand and Lil Guff lock horns in handicap

11 runners take in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (3:45) with Crimson Sand bidding to defy top weight for the Simon Earle team after leaving Richard Hughes.

He's without a turf victory in six attempts but comes into this with race fitness after running at Chelmsford last month.

Of the others, Lil Guff will definitely need noting after a narrow third earlier this month at Kempton for Daniel and Claire Kubler.

Watch every race from Windsor and Chantilly on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 17 April.