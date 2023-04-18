Today on Sky Sports Racing: French staying star Gold Tweet back over fences at Auteuil after Cheltenham Festival trip

There is a whole host of Listed contests to enjoy at Auteuil on Tuesday, plus competitive action from Lingfield and Southwell, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Auteuil - Cleeve winner Gold Tweet tops eight

Fresh from his admirable eighth-placed finish in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Cleeve Hurdle winner Gold Tweet returns to France in the Listed Prix William Head (3.45).

Gabriel Leenders' six-year-old was last seen in France finishing second in last year's Prix Fernand Roy at Pau and is sent back over fences for the first time since November 2021.

He faces seven rivals including Grade One winner Altesse Du Berlais who was last seen finishing third in the Grade Two Prix Guy Hunault here 16 days ago.

Dominique Bressou's Doctor Squeeze is a consistent top-level performer with five wins from 28 career starts but hasn't got his head in front since October 2020.

Prince Anjou could be the main danger as he seeks a hat-trick of victories over fences having landed a similarly valuable Listed prize last month.

Image: Jockey Johnny Charron wavs to the crowd at Cheltenham as Gold Tweet is led back in

Lingfield 5.30 - Theonlywayiswessex bids for hat-trick

The last of seven competitive races at Lingfield on Tuesday, the Download The At The Races App Handicap (5.30) looks well worth the wait as eight line up.

Alan King's Theonlywayiswessex goes for the hat-trick under the in-form Hollie Doyle having been trending in the right direction since returning from a break with wins at Lingfield and Southwell.

He comes here after a 42-day break and the five-year-old gelding gets weight from the field. If he continues to improve he could make the handicapper look silly from a mark of 67.

Another recent winner is Gary Moore's Crescent Lake, who has profited from his stable's good run of form recently and was last seen winning at Chelmsford in early April. Talap had good form in his native France and comes here for a second start for David Pipe.

Image: Hollie Doyle gets the ride on hat-trick seeker Theonlywayiswessex

Lingfield 3.10 - Promising Tawafag looks for second career win

It took a while for the penny to drop with Tawafag on his second career start at Wolverhampton but when the strapping grey got the message, he flew home in eye-catching fashion to win by a flared nostril.

Roger Varian's three-year-old returns to the racecourse after 162 days off in the At The Races App Market Movers Novice Stakes (3.10) for what looks a winnable contest under a penalty.

Three of his five rivals have had runs but none of them are yet to place so attention instead turns to Simon and Ed Crisford's debutant Emaculate Soldier.

The colt, out of impressive broodmare Enjoy The Life, cost a hefty €350,000 as a two-year-old, while George Boughey hands a first start well-bred Kingman filly Beautifulasalways.

