Today on Sky Sports Racing: White Lavender returns in tricky Bath Listed contest

A Group One contender in 2022, White Lavender is back and bids to retain her crown in the Listed Lansdown Stakes at Bath, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.25 Bath - Vintage renewal of Listed Lansdown

You won't see a much more competitive renewal of the Whitsbury Manor Stud / British EBF Lansdown Stakes (6:25), with last year's winner White Lavender possibly the one to beat.

She makes seasonal reappearance for the Karl Burke team, having finished second in the Prix de l'Abbaye when last seen - Clifford Lee takes the ride.

Image: Karl Burke runs White Lavender on Friday at Bath

Happy Romance was also in Group One action last time out over in Meydan and could go well for Richard Hannon, while fledgling trainer Ollie Sangster runs Are We Dreaming.

2.50 Fontwell - Nicholls and Frost combine with Hell Red

Over at Fontwell, Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost team up with Hell Red who makes his first run of the season in the Klafs UK Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:50).

It proved a lucrative summer last time around, winning four times from six starts including at this venue, and looks to exploit his novice status before heading into open company.

Image: Bryony Frost will be riding Hell Red at Fontwell on Friday

Gary Moore runs Hudson De Grugy who is definitely worth a second look having broken his duck over the larger obstacles at Sandown last month.

Milton Harris gives five-year-old Ikarak a stable debut - he's worth a market check having won on several occasions at Auteuil.

4.40 Bath - Last time out winners contest handicap

The opening Havana Grey Standing At Whitsbury Manor Handicap (4:40) could be the trickiest on the Somerset card, with 13 runners and several of them showing good form of late.

Fred Bear won last time out for Sheena West and has since moved to the Neil Mulholland yard with Millie Wonnacott in the saddle, whilst Stuart Kittow's Tibbie Dunbar managed a victory on the flat at Kempton in January.

Every time Billy Loughnane has a ride he needs noting - he rides Free Charge for his father Mark who has a reduced handicap mark on the turf.

