Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sunday jumping at Plumpton alongside Auteuil

Venetia Williams could well enjoy a good day at Plumpton with Ramo who looks to have found his stride in recent weeks, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.00 Plumpton - Ramo could continue progression

The Venetia Williams team have found the key to Ramo and is likely to be a warm favourite for the attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle (4:00).

The six-year-old struggled initially but looks to have found his feet and has Charlie Deutsch in the saddle for the hat-trick bid.

Of the others, Neil King's Sporting Ace can run well after a string of placed efforts, whilst Crossing The Bar has plenty of good course form in a higher grade.

3.30 Plumpton - Northern Poet goes for hat-trick

Another hat-trick seeker in Northern Poet goes in the Bluebell Vineyard Estates Handicap Chase (3:30) for Nick Gifford and James Davies.

He won at Huntingdon in February and also took a race over this course and distance earlier this month - first-time cheekpieces are applied here.

Chris Gordon is in excellent form and loves it around Plumpton so Hiway One O Two should also run well with form behind Northern Poet.

4.30 Plumpton - Hot handicap hurdle featuring Honeyball runner

12 runners take in the Winston's Wish Handicap Hurdle (4:30) and it'd be tough to rule any of them out.

Captain Claude won last time out for the Anthony Honeyball team, although has been raised 10lb for that effort.

The Bold Thady and Shot Boii will also need considering, with the latter pulled up in a better race at Newbury.

Others to note

4:00 Auteuil: Stayers' Hurdle contender Henri Le Farceur takes on Hermes Baie in Grade Two chase.

Watch every race from Plumpton and Auteuil live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday April 23.