Racing to commemorate Stephen Lawrence on 30th anniversary of his murder this weekend

Stephen Lawrence was murdered outside a bus stop in southeast London 30 years ago; his death led to the launch of the hugely successful Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation; horseracing will help raise awareness of the foundation on Saturday

All six race meetings across Britain, including Bangor-On-Dee and Brighton, will mark Stephen Lawrence Day on Saturday, April 22.

The six race meetings across Britain on Saturday will all commemorate the life of Stephen Lawrence on the 30th anniversary of his murder and support the work of the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation.

The fixtures include Bangor-On-Dee and Brighton, both live on Sky Sports Racing, who will mark the occasion with a number of activities, including race names dedicated in support.

Presenter Josh Apiafi, who has worked closely with the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation, will be on Sky Sports Racing at 10.45am on Saturday to speak about the 30th anniversary of Stephen's death and how racing is raising awareness.

Stephen Lawrence Day is aimed at honouring his life and memory, while raising awareness of the importance of tackling hate crime of all forms and striving for equality for all.

More details on the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation can be found at https://stephenlawrenceday.org/