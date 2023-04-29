Today on Sky Sports Racing: Silver Sprint Trophy the Saturday highlight at Ripon

Plenty of big-name sprinters make their return in an excellent renewal of the Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.10 Ripon - Ten runners contest Silver Sprint

The feature Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy Handicap (4:10) is back for it's second-ever running and looks to be an excellent field who have made it up to the Yorkshire venue.

Richard Fahey runs Vintage Clarets who was second on seasonal reappearance and could well go one better with Oisin Orr back in the saddle.

The old boy Copper Knight also could go well having had a run already this campaign for Tim Easterby, whilst Mondammej drops in class for Antony Brittain.

4.40 Ripon - Doyle and Watson combine

Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle are a formidable combination and they team up again in the M.C.H Hutchinson Memorial Trophy (4:40).

Aaddeey is heading the weights for Watson and Doyle, having undergone a wind operation and returns from almost ten months off the track.

Andrew Balding runs Australian Angel having excelled at three, with Joe Fanning taking up the ride.

6.45 Doncaster - Classy sprint handicap on Town Moor

Over at Doncaster, the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap (6:45) is the £15k feature race and it's attracted a good field of nine.

Ed Dunlop's Sterling Knight could bring up the hat-trick, having won twice at Haydock at the end of last year whilst Tom Clover runs Celsius who got the job done on seasonal appearance last year.

Of the others, Bernardo O'Reilly will need considering after pulling off a shock success at Newbury earlier this month but has been raised 3lb.

