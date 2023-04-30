Today on Sky Sports Racing: Europe's best clash in red hot Prix Ganay

The best ten-furlong horses in Europe look set to clash in an epic renewal of the Group One Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Vadeni and Bay Bridge set for blockbuster clash

Four Group One winners look set to go to post in what is shaping up to be one of the best renewals of the Prix Ganay (2:50) for quite some time at ParisLongchamp.

The obvious place to start has to be Jean-Claude Rouget's Vadeni, who won the French Derby as well as the Coral Eclipse before an outsanding second in last year's Arc behind Alpinista.

He's back as a four-year-old with the Arc as his aim - jockey Christophe Soumillon has stated that he will improve for the run.

Sir Michael Stoute sends Bay Bridge over to Paris, having won the Champion Stakes last season at Ascot and gets the services of Ryan Moore.

Simca Mille has won over this course and distance so will need consideration, whilst Andre Fabre's Place Du Carrousel won't mind the testing ground - she defeated Nashwa last time out.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Millennium searches for Group glory

The Group Three Prix Allex France Longines (3:25) looks as good a chance as any for Tom Clover's Rogue Millennium to bag a first Stakes prize in a solid field of ten.

He won at Listed level last season and has already had a run in 2023 - Jack Mitchell will take the ride in the 12-furlong contest.

La Parisienne has form at Group One level so will need monitoring, whilst Frankie Dettori takes the ride on Pleasant Jane for Fabrice Chappet.

4.35 ParisLongchamp - British stayers take on home team

The Group Three Prix De Barbeville (4:35) features a couple of names that are very notable this side of the Channel, with Brian Ellison and David Menuisier sending runners into this €100,000 contest.

Taskhan runs for the former, having ended his season last year with an excellent third at this track in the Prix Du Cadran behind Kyprios.

Belloccio possibly doesn't have the class of that runner, but did end his 2022 with a pair of staying victories at Kempton.

The home team includes Bubble Gift who drops in grade from stiff assignments recently in Hong Kong for Mikel Delzangles.

Others

7.50am Sha Tin - Hugo Palmer's Flaming Rib will be ridden by Tom Marquand as he takes on Wellington and Lucky Sweynesse.

9.00am Sha Tin - Golden Sixty heads a field of nine. My Oberon represents Annabel Neasham. Tom Marquand rides Waikuku.

9.40am Sha Tin - G1 QEII Cup - Dubai Honour faces Romantic Warrior and Prognosis in a potential classic.

Watch ParisLongchamp and Sha Tin on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 30 April.