Sagaro Stakes runner-by-runner guide: Trueshan bids to bounce back on Royal Ascot Trials Day

At The Races expert pundit Declan Rix has taken a deep dive into Wednesday's Sagaro Stakes featuring Group One winner Trueshan, Coltrane and Rajinsky.

1. COLTRANE

T: Andrew Balding J: Oisin Murphy

Hugely likable six-year-old who had a stellar 2023, improving 21lb, winning three times and finishing his season with a career best on British Champions Day.

Locked horns with Trueshan again on that day, going down a head when a case could be made for him being the best horse on the day.

Capable of running well fresh with the yard among the winners while Oisin Murphy renews their past association.

Image: Trueshan and Hollie Doyle edge out Coltrane to win the Long Distance Cup

2. TRUESHAN

T: Alan King J: Hollie Doyle

Two-time Group 1 winner who put up an incredible performance in winning last season's Northumberland Plate off an official rating of 120.

That type of performance would be good enough here, but form levels did appear to dip after, for all he did finish his season strongly, beating Coltrane a head in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day.

Beaten at odds of 4/9 on 2023 debut in the Further Flight Stakes, getting a bit behind early and going down half-a-length to Rajinsky, who he gave 7lb to. Visually, that was a nice return, but maybe profile is suggesting it might be slightly regressive now?

3. NATE THE GREAT

T: Andrew Balding J: William Buick

Tough, hardy and consistent sort who had a busy 2022, running 10 times and progressing again, finishing his season with a career best at Newmarket in September.

Has started his 2023 early, running at Riyadh back in February in a valuable handicap, acquitting himself well.

May have a small fitness advantage based on that, which may help, but likely needs a few to underperform to win, although does have the services of the Champion Jockey.

Image: Rajinsky won on his first start for Hugo Palmer at Ripon last month

4. RAJINSKY

T: Hugo Palmer J: Harry Davies

Has been steadily progressive throughout his career, but took his form to greater heights last season under new trainer Hugo Palmer, winning the Cesarewitch Trial Handicap at Newmarket off 102 (less Harry Davies's 3lb claim).

Has started this season in even better order, beating Trueshan half-a-length in the Further Flight Stakes, although he did receive 7lb and a good ride.

Depending on what Nate The Great does, may get an easy lead, but this will be tougher, and is now 2lb worse off with Trueshan.

5. WISE EAGLE

T: Adam Nicol J: Daniel Tudhope

A versatile strong-traveller who had a brilliant 2021 season, winning six times, but improved further again last year, finishing his campaign rated 98.

Started 2023 with a win at Musselburgh despite usual cheekpieces not on over a trip (1m6f) that is maybe just enough of a test.

The headgear returns, along with a step back up in trip which should both help, but he does take a fair jump in class.

6. EL HABEEB (1)

T: Kevin Philippart De Foy J: Andrea Atzeni

Given it was his second-ever career run without a win, ran respectable in the Derby, finishing 10th of 17 when trained by Stan Moore. Switched yards to Kevin Philippart De Foy after Epsom, where on his penultimate effort of the season, the four-year-old finished a close-up 6th at 150/1 in the St Leger, doing his best work late.

Showed that effort to be no fluke in winning the Listed Noel Murless Stakes (1m6f) at this track on final 2022 start and certainly showed he is worth a go in this kind of company and trip, finishing a creditable 5th in the Dubai Gold Cup.

He was unlucky early and late out in Dubai so his run is maybe worth a small upgrade seeing him as an interesting contender getting weight from the market leaders.

Declan's verdict

A race that may be run in a tactical manner on drying ground, possibly seeing both strong stayers Coltrane and Trueshan vulnerable.

The former makes his seasonal debut while the latter is potentially regressing, although still running to decent levels.

It all means EL HABEEB is given the nod to upset the market leaders as an unexposed and hopefully improving stayer from a quality young yard. At a best price of 10/1, he does look overpriced.