Today on Sky Sports Racing: Staffordshire Plate headlines stellar Saturday at Uttoxeter!

The flat season is starting to click into gear but there’s plenty of excellent jumping still on show at Uttoxeter, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.25 Uttoxeter - Hot renewal of Staffordshire Plate

A simply superb edition of the Marston's Pedigree Staffordshire Plate (4:25) at Uttoxeter with 17 runners going to post and plenty of classy contenders among them.

Sam England runs Kinondo Kwetu who took five victories last season and has a flawless 100% record at the Staffordshire venue - Jonathan England takes the ride.

Caribean Boy heads the weights and it'll be a good performance required to give away close to a stone to most of his rivals, with Nicky Henderson's charge ridden by Daryl Jacob.

Go On Chez also runs for the Greenall and Guerreiro team who enjoyed a terrific run including a Cheltenham Festival winner last season.

6.55 Doncaster - Pocket The Profit returns for Boughey

On Town Moor, the progressive Pocket The Profit will attempt to defy a career-high handicap mark in the Harrison College Handicap (6:55) for George Boughey.

He makes seasonal debut off a mark of 90, having been as low as 56 earlier in his career - Connor Planas is in the saddle on seasonal reappearance.

Aberama Gold likes it at this track so it would be no shock if he goes well for Keith Dalgleish, while Woven makes seasonal debut for the Michael Dods team.

8.40 Hexham - Fingal's Hill chasing hat-trick

Peter Atkinson's Fingal's Hill has won back-to-back races at Newcastle and Doncaster and now attempts to bring up a third successive victory in the Langley Castle An Outstanding Small Hotel Handicap Hurdle (8:40) at Hexham.

The seven-year-old is nudged up a further 4lb but it wouldn't be a huge shock if Tommy Dowson could bring up the hat-trick here.

Jamie Snowdon's Donnie Azoff has found the winning thread with victory at Taunton so should be considered under Gavin Sheehan on handicap debut.

And Cheltenham Festival winner Band of Outlaws has struggled of late and shoulders top weight here for Ben Haslam, albeit with Jack Hogan's 5lb claim taken off his back.

