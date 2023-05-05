bet365 Mile: Mutasaabeq begins road to Lockinge with smooth Newmarket success

Mutasaabeq began his season in the same fashion he ended the last with a dominant display at Newmarket in the rearranged bet365 Mile.

Winner of the Joel Stakes when last seen, he was due to reappear at Sandown last week but when that race was lost to the weather, it was rescheduled for the Guineas meeting.

Trained by Charlie Hills, Mutasaabeq (4-1) was smartly away under Jim Crowley, with Irish Guineas winner Native Trail a little sluggish upon leaving the stalls.

That allowed Crowley to dictate matters and, despite carrying a Group Two penalty for his Joel Stakes win, Mutasaabeq had matters under control from a long way out.

On meeting the rising ground Native Trail did start to make some inroads but was still beaten by three lengths. The winner can still be backed at 14-1 for the Lockinge with Coral but Betfair were more impressed and cut him to 7-1.

Hills said: "He was supplemented for the Guineas as a three-year-old, so he's always been a good horse.

"He's got a good record here and I'm delighted with the way he's put it to bed, especially given he had the penalty to carry as well today.

"The blinkers seem to have helped him and we'll have to look at the Lockinge now, I suppose. He's beautifully bred, being by Invincible Spirit out of Ghanaati, so that will have done him no harm today [winning a Group Two].

"It's obviously a week shorter now than it would have been between this and the Lockinge, had it been run at Sandown, but I think he should be fine."