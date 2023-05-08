Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester, Southwell, Windsor and Newcastle all feature on busy Monday

There are four top British meetings to take in on Sky Sports Racing this Bank Holiday Monday, including eight-race cards from Windsor and Worcester.

Windsor 7.50 - Tamarama & Sophosc headline 10-furlong contest

Monday nights at Windsor return with a jam-packed eight-race card, highlighted by a competitive renewal of the At The Races App Form Study Handicap (7.50) as eight go to post.

The field is headed by top weight Tamarama, who will make her first start for Ralph Beckett and runs in the popular Andrew Rosen colours.

The daughter of Muhaarar has been a model of consistency throughout her career, winning or being placed in eight of her 11 starts for former trainer Charlie Hills.

Her main rival on paper looks to be Ian Williams' Sophosc, who returns to the flat after three starts and two wins over hurdles. The seven-year-old gelding's last flat win on turf was in an amateur flat race at Newbury in July 2022.

Another to keep an eye on is Dubai Souq for Oisin Murphy and Saaeed bin Suroor who will be looking to bounce back from three poor runs last year.

Earlier on the card, Eve Johnson Houghton's Revenue, who holds some fancy entries later this year, will bid to make it two from two in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (5.15).

Image: Callum Shepherd rides Sophosc to victory in the Racing League

Worcester 1.45 - Raffle Ticket faces 10 in class three handicap

Worcester's summer jumps season kicks off with a busy afternoon fixture, featuring an 11-runner Purple Granite Handicap Chase (1.45) over two miles.

The race includes a pair of last-time-out winners in the shape of Raffle Ticket and Swaffham Bulbeck, with the former looking to make it two wins out of three over fences.

Mel Rowley's lightly-raced nine-year-old was successful over two-and-a-half miles at Huntingdon in January and could improve again following a 115-day break.

Swaffham Bulbeck has been a consistent joy for his connections, winning seven of his 28 career starts, and is fascinating switching back to the larger obstacles, having scored previously at Fontwell back in September 2021.

Ben Haslam's Arthur's Quay rattled off a hat-trick over fences early this year and has run with credit in three starts since without winning.

Image: Raffle Ticket (near side) clears a fence at Sandown on chase debut

6.35 Newcastle - Nel Gwyn favourite Coppice out to bounce back

John and Thady Gosden's Coppice went into the Group Three Nel Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month as the 2/1 favourite after impressing on debut at Kempton.

She fell out of the gates and never looked in a rhythm before finishing 10th so now heads north to Newcastle looking to get back to winning ways under a penalty in the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.35).

The daughter of Kingman holds a lofty entry in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, so connections will be hoping she can make light work of this before going on to bigger targets.

Roger Varian's Fleurir was an expensive buy as a yearling at 220,000gns and comes into this contest 159 days after finishing third behind Blue Missile on debut at Lingfield.

Zoustar filly Merrnaa is the unknown quantity on debut for Archie Watson and Luke Morris.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Windsor, Worcester, Newcastle and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, May 8