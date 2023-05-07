Qipco 1000 Guineas: Mawj holds off favourite Tahiyra to win Classic for Oisin Murphy and Saeed Bin Suroor

Mawj showed huge heart to hold off favourite Tahiyra and win the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

Sent off at 9/1 having completed her preparations in Dubai and only arrived back in the UK two weeks ago, she fought out a titanic battle with Dermot Weld's contender.

Mawj had to do the hard work on the near side as the 20-strong field split into two groups - and it always looked like being a two-horse race from the dip.

Tahiyra fell out of the stalls, but made silky-smooth headway under Chris Hayes as the front pair drew well clear of Matilda Picotte in third, with Caernarfon in fourth.

It was a second Classic success for Murphy, while it was a return to the big-race winner's enclosure for the popular Bin Suroor whose last Classic victory came in the 2009 St Leger.

Murphy told ITV Racing: "She's a champion and thanks very much to Saeed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for giving me the opportunity.

"It's massive, these Group Ones are what it is all about and to win the Qipco 1000 Guineas is very, very special.

Image: Mawj and Tahiyra battle it out to the line the Qipco 1000 Guineas

"She is very tough and she relaxed great, it was a brilliant training performance.

"He [Bin Suroor] has been exceptional and so good to me for 10 years and given me lots of superstar horses like Benbatl and this one who is terrific."

The former champion, who has returned this season after completing a 14-month riding ban, added: "I was second in the race [Saturday's 2000 Guineas] and to win it is unbelievable. Thank you to the trainer and his staff, they did all the hard work."

Image: Oisin Murphy celebrates after Mawj's victory in the 1000 Guineas

Bin Suroor said: "I think this is Group One number 195 around the world.

"The filly was doing well before the race. If you saw her last year she was really tough and strong. She is a tiny filly, but she has a big heart. She is a Group Two winner here and unbeaten in Dubai.

"I spoke to Sheikh Mohammed before we ran her in Dubai over a mile. We tried her over a mile and she did well out in Dubai. I talked to Sheikh Mohammed before we declared her and it was a great decision from him, and the filly won well - we're happy with her.

Image: Oisin Murphy lifts the 1000 Guineas trophy after riding Mawj to victory

"Me and Charlie (Appleby) are a good team and he was with me for a long time before becoming the best trainer now. We're good friends and have the best horses in the country, maybe even the world in our stables. We will sometimes have luck like with Mawj [on Sunday], she's a nice filly.

"We will keep options open and see how she comes out of the race. She's entered in French Guineas but that is probably too close to this race, but she is also in the Irish Guineas so we will take to Sheikh Mohammed and will make a decision after a week."