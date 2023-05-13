Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classic Trials and Victoria Cup at Lingfield and Ascot on Super Saturday!

All eyes will be on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon with Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield alongside the lucrative £100,000 Victoria Cup at Ascot.

2:40 Ascot - Vafortino for Victoria Cup repeat?

The Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup (2:40) is the highlight on an excellent Saturday card at Ascot, with Vafortino bidding for repeat success in the race for Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Returning apprentice Benoit De La Sayette again picks up the ride, with the five-year-old having tuned up with a good second at Newmarket last time.

He faces 22 rivals though, including Baradar for the red-hot combination of Kevin Stott, George Boughey and Amo Racing, who was an excellent third in the Lincoln last time.

Clive Cox's Kingdom Come is chasing a four-timer, whilst Fresh has ran consistently well in handicaps over the last two years and lines up again here for James Fanshawe.

3:35 Lingfield - Military Order bids to boost Derby credentials

The Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (3:35) has a different look to it now after being moved to the all-weather from the waterlogged turf surface, but the quality still remains.

Military Order is a best-priced 7/1 for the Betfred Derby for Charlie Appleby, having won easily at Newbury on reappearance last month and a dominant display here would surely rocket him to the top of the market.

Of the others, Ndaawi will need noting for the in-form Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding, while The King and The Queen are represented with Circle of Fire for Sir Michael Stoute.

3:00 Lingfield - Appleby and O'Brien again represented

Again the Aidan O'Brien and Charlie Appleby teams look to have strong hands in the Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (3:00).

Be Happy is the Ballydoyle representative, having finished third in a French Oaks Trial at Saint-Cloud under Ryan Moore.

Charlie Appleby send Eternal Hope to the race after a Chelmsford maiden victory, but they all have Bright Diamond to beat who has a rating of 103 for Karl Burke.

Others to note

Frankie goes to Belmont - Dettori takes the ride on Warren Point (20:07) for Charlie Appleby

20:27 Gulfstream - Soldier's Call colt Holding The Line makes debut for Wesley Ward

22:01 Gulfstream - Wesley Ward debutant Ocean Mermaid (Kingman) lines up

Watch every race from Ascot, Lingfield and Hexham on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, 13 May.