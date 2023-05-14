Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual French Guineas action from ParisLongchamp on epic Sunday!

It's a simply superb Sunday of action on Sky Sports Racing with both the French 2000 and 1000 Guineas alongside some jumping at Plumpton.

2:50 ParisLongchamp - Greenham winner Isaac Shelby goes for 2000 Guineas glory

A wide-open renewal of the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (2:50) but it could well be Brian Meehan that enjoys Classic success with Greenham winner Isaac Shelby.

His Classic trial was an emphatic success at Newbury, defeating some progressive rivals including subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean, who unshipped Frankie Dettori at the start.

Plenty of other runners will need considering, including Knight for the Crisford team and Hans Andersen who lines up for Aidan O'Brien.

Of the home team, American Flag could well have the best chance for Yann Barberot after two smooth successes already this season.

3:30 ParisLongchamp - Blue Rose Cen could add 1000 success to Boussac title

Prix Marcel Boussac winner Blue Rose Cen will surely be all the rage in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (3:30) after a taking performance on return at this venue.

Christopher Head's three-year-old filly swept all before as a two-year-old, although did have plenty go her way last time and tactically the race may not run to suit as well.

Aidan O'Brien runs Never Ending Story for Ryan Moore, with Swingalong the British interest for Karl Burke.

3:50 Plumpton - Hell Red bids to continue hot streak

The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Conditional Jockeys' Training Series Handicap Hurdle (3:50) could well end up going the way of Hell Red and Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls.

He made a winning return at Fontwell over fences and now reverts back to the smaller obstacles, with Freddie Gingell taking the ride.

Ashington has proven frustrating with several placed efforts for the Mark Walford team, whilst Nicky Henderson runs last time out winner Queens Rock.

4:10 ParisLongchamp - Boogie Woogie and Bridestones contest hot Prix Saint-Alary

Watch ParisLongchamp and Plumpton live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 14 May.