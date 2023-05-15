 Skip to content

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor Sprint Series returns with Roger Varian contender

Azure Angel looks particularly progressive for Roger Varian and could well land the Windsor Sprint Series Qualifier at Windsor; at Wolverhampton, Simon Crisford runs Animate who could well improve after a gelding operation

Sunday 14 May 2023 13:38, UK

Roger Varian
Image: Roger Varian sends Azure Angel to Windsor on Monday

Roger Varian looks to have targeted the opening Windsor Sprint Series Handicap with his progressive Azure Angel, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Wolverhampton - Crisford team hoping Animate can improve

The Download Fitzdares For Free Race Streaming Handicap (3:40) might only have five runners but they all look to have some chance and the race will be tricky to solve.

Simon and Ed Crisford run Animate who was well-beaten last time but does have form on the all-weather and has his second run following a gelding operation.

Supaspecialawesome has a nice look to his form for Hugo Palmer and needs respecting on handicap debut, while Magical Merlin could also go well with David Probert in the saddle.

7.05 Windsor - Azure Angel targets Sprint Series

The first Fitzdares Sprint Series Fillies' Handicap (7:05) of the season looks one of good quality but they will all have to improve to get to Roger Varian's Azure Angel.

She has an enticing handicap mark of 87 and has already won twice in her young career, so will clearly take a bit of beating.

Oisin Murphy and Tom Marquand take the rides on Crazy Luck and Razeyna respectively, so both will need monitoring.

8.35 Windsor - Sparks Fly bids for quartet

For a class five contest, the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (8:35) is an excellent heat with David Loughnane's Sparks Fly the obvious place to start after winning her last three races.

This, however, is a better race than anything she has previously contested, with two handicap debutants in Lady Of Arabia for Eve Johnson Houghton and Charlie Hills' Exertive.

The latter has booked champion jockey William Buick which has to be a major positive.

Others to note

1.05 Compiegne - Listed Prix du Cher: Harry Fry sends Might I in search of French riches under Felix de Giles. Sophie Leech runs Alnadam, while Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm have Honest Vic.

Watch Windsor, Compiegne and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday May 15.

