Today on Sky Sports Racing: Archie Watson sends interesting runner to Chepstow

Archie Watson usually sends a decent horse or two to Chepstow and could well have another winner at the Welsh venue this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.05 Chepstow - Two-year-old heat could have quality contender

Last year was the first running of the Bond Demolition Restricted Maiden Stakes (2:05) at Chepstow with subsequent Group Three winner Brave Emperor coming out on top from the Archie Watson yard.

Watson doesn't have a runner here, but it wouldn't be a shock if Eve Johnston Houghton goes well with Vidi Vici, an Invincible Army gelding who has made a good start as a first-season sire.

She has a 29 per cent strike rate at the track with juveniles so is definitely worth considering, alongside Richard Hannon's Jolly Sailor and Mullins Beach who was second last time out at Leicester for Rod Millman.

4.00 Newcastle - Hammond runner bids for hat-trick

Micky Hammond runs Balkotic in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (4:00) who is chasing a quick-fire hat-trick after wins at Hexham and Catterick of late.

Apprentice rider Joshua Thompson takes off 10lb which could prove crucial as the seven-year-old bids to win off a career-high mark.

Of the others, Court Dreaming is in good form for Nicky Richards but does have to shoulder top weight as a result, while JP McManus and Ben Haslam run Thatbeatsbanagher after some solid recent efforts.

4.25 Chepstow - Three-year-olds headline Monmouthshire Cup

The feature Fitzdares Monmouthshire Cup Handicap (4:25) is led by unexposed three-year-old contenders, making it a pretty tricky race to solve.

Time's Eye was fourth in a decent Newmarket maiden last time and this is handicap debut for Ralph Beckett, while Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson always need noting as they team up with Way To Amarillo.

Ivy Avenue has finished runner-up the last twice for Mick Appleby, whilst Jonathan Portman's Puntarelle was a winner last time out.

Watch Chepstow and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 16 May.