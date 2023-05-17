Today on Sky Sports Racing: Monjules features in team of four from Harry Fry yard heading to Newton Abbot

There are two afternoon jumps meetings plus a busy evening flat card at Bath, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday from 1.40pm.

2.05 Newton Abbot - Monjules & Polyphonic contest strong handicap

Newton Abbot's seven-race fixture kicks off with a cracker as eight go to post for the Racing Welfare Mental Health Awareness Week Handicap Hurdle (2.05).

Harry Fry's Monjules has won three times over hurdles since joining this yard from John Norton and returns having finished runner-up at Salisbury on the flat last time.

Milton Harris' Polyphonic chased home the former at Fontwell in March and should have chances at these revised terms having filled the runners-up spot again at Ffos Las last month.

Inferno Sacree has enjoyed a super start to the year winning four times for Nigel Hawke and is another consider up in trip to an extended two-miles-and-two-furlongs.

At the other end of the card, Fry hands a third start to £20,000 buy Our Nel in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race (5.30).

4.00 Worcester - Trolley Boy & Lucky Lover Boy headline

Neil Mulholland's course and distance winner Trolley Boy heads a field of nine for the eventmasters.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (4.00).

The five-year-old added to last July's victory with a couple of good efforts in defeat before scoring again at Ludlow after a 118-day break.

Stablemate Cousu Main will sport first-time cheekpieces and is another to consider dropped in grade since finishing down the field at Haydock last month.

Image: Cousu Main and Harry Skelton coming home to win the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Maiden Hurdle at Uttoxeter

5.10 Bath - In-form Symbol Of Hope clashes with Delegate The Lady

There are eight races on a jam-packed evening at Bath, kicking off with 13 runners in the Star Sports Bet Handicap (5.10).

Symbol Of Hope's last four victories have all come at the track and Grace Harris' five-year-old tops the weights having made a winning return here at the start of the month when he had Dave Evans' Shesadabber in behind.

Delegate The Lady is up 5lbs for her victory at Yarmouth last month and the task is now to make it back-to-back wins for only the second time in her career.

Malcolm Saunders' Diamond Cottage has been running well of late and produced a career-best to score at Brighton last month.

