Today on Sky Sports Racing: Preakness and French Champion Hurdle alongside excellent domestic action

Bangor, Uttoxeter and Doncaster headline the domestic action on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon; Willie Mullins sends four runners to the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil; the Stateside action includes the G1 Preakness Stakes
Thursday 18 May 2023 17:30, UK
It's a huge Saturday on Sky Sports Racing with a trio of domestic meetings alongside the French Champion Hurdle as well as the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown.
Both Gabriel's Getaway and Norley come into this feature Wrexham Lager F Jones Initiative Award Handicap Chase (3:20) in excellent form with a pair of recent wins by their names.
The former is chasing a four-timer for Anthony Honeyball and Rex Dingle, whilst Norley runs for Ben Pauling and Kevin Brogan after a smooth success at Huntingdon last time.
Of the others, Gouet Des Bruyeres will need noting having been out just four days ago at Newcastle for the Greenall and Guerreiro team.
Plenty of familiar names take in the feature Boulton Group Handicap Hurdle (7:05) including former Grade One winner Sporting John for the Philip Hobbs team.
He's been well off that form recently, but is only eight and has an admirable hurdles record so ought to be respected with Aidan Coleman in the saddle.
Nicky Henderson runs On The Blind Side who has some very patchy form, but did win two starts ago at a huge price of 50/1.
Ben Pauling also has Twig who makes hurdling handicap debut off a mark of 135.
The British EBF Ruby Anniversary Fillies' Handicap (7:20) will see Charlie Johnston's Good Morals attempt to defeat her elders on first start in handicap company on Town Moor.
She got off the mark at Wolverhampton last time but faces a stiffer task against some interesting older rivals including John and Thady Gosden's Pennymoor.
That five-year-old also won on her last start at Lingfield for the Godolphin team - he surely rates as the biggest danger under Rab Havlin.
Bangor 2:10 - Coo Star Sivola returns for Venetia Williams team
Auteuil 2:15 - Klassical Dream among Mullins' battalion in French Champion Hurdle
Uttoxeter 6:25 - Williams' star Cap Du Nord shoulders top weight
Pimlico 12:01 (Sun) - Kentucky Derby star Mage headlines Preakness field
