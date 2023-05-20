Today on Sky Sports Racing: Preakness and French Champion Hurdle alongside excellent domestic action

It's a huge Saturday on Sky Sports Racing with a trio of domestic meetings alongside the French Champion Hurdle as well as the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown.

3.20 Bangor - Recent winners clash in chase feature

Both Gabriel's Getaway and Norley come into this feature Wrexham Lager F Jones Initiative Award Handicap Chase (3:20) in excellent form with a pair of recent wins by their names.

The former is chasing a four-timer for Anthony Honeyball and Rex Dingle, whilst Norley runs for Ben Pauling and Kevin Brogan after a smooth success at Huntingdon last time.

Of the others, Gouet Des Bruyeres will need noting having been out just four days ago at Newcastle for the Greenall and Guerreiro team.

7.05 Uttoxeter - Likeable veterans contest handicap hurdle

Plenty of familiar names take in the feature Boulton Group Handicap Hurdle (7:05) including former Grade One winner Sporting John for the Philip Hobbs team.

He's been well off that form recently, but is only eight and has an admirable hurdles record so ought to be respected with Aidan Coleman in the saddle.

Image: On The Blind Side (right) runs at Uttoxeter

Nicky Henderson runs On The Blind Side who has some very patchy form, but did win two starts ago at a huge price of 50/1.

Ben Pauling also has Twig who makes hurdling handicap debut off a mark of 135.

7.20 Doncaster - Good Morals bids to get better of elders

The British EBF Ruby Anniversary Fillies' Handicap (7:20) will see Charlie Johnston's Good Morals attempt to defeat her elders on first start in handicap company on Town Moor.

She got off the mark at Wolverhampton last time but faces a stiffer task against some interesting older rivals including John and Thady Gosden's Pennymoor.

That five-year-old also won on her last start at Lingfield for the Godolphin team - he surely rates as the biggest danger under Rab Havlin.

Others to note

Bangor 2:10 - Coo Star Sivola returns for Venetia Williams team

Auteuil 2:15 - Klassical Dream among Mullins' battalion in French Champion Hurdle

Uttoxeter 6:25 - Williams' star Cap Du Nord shoulders top weight

Pimlico 12:01 (Sun) - Kentucky Derby star Mage headlines Preakness field

Watch Bangor, Uttoxeter, Doncaster, Auteuil and Pimlico live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 20 May.