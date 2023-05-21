Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie and Emmet Mullins bid for French Gold Cup glory at Auteuil

Both Willie and Emmet Mullins will be chasing success in the French Gold Cup from Auteuil this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.05 Auteuil - National winner Noble Yeats goes for Gold

A big field of 18 line up in this year's Grand Steeple-Chase De Paris (3:05) at Auteuil, otherwise known as the French Gold Cup, with plenty of Irish contenders bidding to take a huge prize.

2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats is arguably the most interesting of that bunch, having finished a good fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and backing that up with a same placing in the Grand National last month.

Sean Bowen keeps the ride on the eight-year-old who will have no problem staying on this extended distance on what could be soft ground.

Image: Carefully Selected beat Dunboyne in a thrilling finish to the Thyestes

Of the Willie Mullins' battalion, Franco De Port is the pick of stable jockey Paul Townend after a good third in this race last year, while Thyestes winner Carefully Selected is the mount of Danny Mullins.

Gex is the home hope for Emmanuel Clayeux, having finished second last year and is open to more improvement.

3.55 Ripon - Three-year-old contest looks tricky to solve

The William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Handicap (3:55) will take a bit of working out with a host of three-year-olds and several on handicap debut.

Archie Watson's Radetsky March is probably the best place to start having won at Kempton last month and heads the weights for Hollie Doyle.

But with several unexposed contenders in opposition, you'd fancy improvement will be needed as the likes of Mr Buster and Roaring Legend all have some creditable form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zarak The Brave and Gala Marceau will represent Willie Mullins in Sunday's French Triumph Hurdle at Auteuil with the trainer expecting big runs from his classy pair

4.00 Auteuil - Mullins duo line up in hot 4yo hurdle

The Prix Alain du Breiul (4:00) is commonly known as the French Triumph Hurdle and Willie Mullins again targets the race with two runners.

He's won it in the past with Footpad and Diakali - this time Zarak The Brave is the pick of Paul Townend on just his third start over obstacles but did finish second at Punchestown last time.

The other runner is Gala Marceau who was a winner of the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle in February and has already won at this venue. Danny Mullins takes the ride.

